Interview: Hector Melendez, Fahnlohnee Reeves of BIPOC PLAY-READING FESTIVAL at Straz Center

As the Straz Center's BIPOC Play-Reading Series approaches this weekend, Broadway World caught up with local playwrights Hector Melendez and Fahnlohnee Reeves. Melendez, author of The Pride of Puerto Rico, and Reeves, writer of On The Banks of My Distant Shore: A Journey Home, are set to bring their powerful stories to the stage on March 9.

BROADWAY WORLD: What was the inspiration behind your play?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: My inspiration for this play was my journey as an artist. When telling my family that I wanted to be an actor/playwright, they had a look of concern because they felt as a Latino, it would be a long, struggling road or a dead-end career because they weren't enough representation of us in the world of the arts and film. They thought it best to pick a safer career, but as my journey continued, I joined youth football, and sports became more of an addition for my inspiration.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: The inspiration was my own life story and experiences. It grew from a one-woman music performance I wrote and toured for the New Orleans Opera Assoc and then as an independent artist, which would take audiences on my musical journey from Africa to America. But I had always intended to turn it into a full play that chronicled a comprehensive picture of the journey that wasn’t always as easy or pretty as what it seemed.

BROADWAY WORLD: Could you share a brief synopsis of your play?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: This story is set in the South Bronx. It's a father-and-son drama about a man named Victor Mendez, an ex-professional boxer who goes by his ring name, The Pride of Puerto Rico, who is haunted by his last fight. He wants his son Raul to follow in his footsteps and be a professional boxer. Raul doesn't want to be a professional boxer but wants to follow his dream of becoming a playwright. This is something Victor is against because he feels that there isn't representation of Latinos in the arts.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: The play is a truth-tale/bio-play with a contemporary flair that celebrates African traditions, folksongs, and storytelling. Tahnlehn Livingston, Oma, and Lil Sister are one, and have survived war, abuses and disappointments and yet find healing strength in their undying faith, and the gifts of music and the arts they feel they were given, as their journey takes them from their African home to American home.

BROADWAY WORLD: Could you share a glimpse of the protagonist's journey in the play?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: Raul is struggling with the thought of becoming a professional boxer. Gianna, a teenage girl that he has a crush on, who believes in his potential, helps him. What really helps Raul with his journey is reading a journal his mother gave him about a guy she once knew called Ghetto Shakespeare. He writes his life and journey as a Puerto Rican playwright in the form of poetry that keeps Raul going.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: As a preacher’s kid, she spends her childhood in Monrovia, Liberia, where she was born singing across the continent with her family and well-known father. However, having to escape a war, she lands in America, where her mother is from and experiences various cultural and personal shocks, yet life in America also brought some unbelievably extraordinary circumstances her way… what dreams are made of.

BROADWAY WORLD. When did you decide you wanted to be a playwright?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: I was depressed when I was auditioning for plays or films. The lead characters were for Caucasians. I thought my dreams were over, then I met a great playwright in the Tampa area, Gretchen Suarez-Pena. She was working extremely hard in producing her plays and musicals. That motivated me, and during that time, Lin Manuel Mirada came out with Hamilton. I knew that I could do this.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: I have always enjoyed storytelling and have done it in so many other forms & forums, whether programs or short skits I would write, etc.… and as an actress, I’m always playing a role and bringing characters to life, which happens to be my favorite, it’s my passion, so it seemed fitting that writing a play would find me even before I knew I was looking to be found in this medium… but truly a beautiful discovery and now I’ve been bitten by the playwrighting bug …I think it is definitely here to stay!

BROADWAY WORLD: What was your reaction to getting selected by Straz for their BIPOC Reading Series debut?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: I cried like a baby. I would drive past the Straz and say, one day. March 9 is that day.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: Literally had an out-of-body experience! Though I tried to play it cool …lol… Not too well, I must say.) Truly exciting! It is different to share or have a passion for a job, being at your place of work, that so happens to be what and where dreams are made of for many people…but to be given the opportunity to show and debut in full capacity a part of what you DO and consequently, at the core of who you ARE, is an honor and privilege to have been asked to do for this years’ 2025 BIPOC Play-reading series at THE STRAZ!

BROADWAY WORLD: What do you love about this play, and why will our audience love it too?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: It's a warm, loving, emotional and intense story that shows a New Yorkrican family.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: I love the way it engages with the audience and that you get to experience first-hand my African traditions and culture, and I love the musical elements throughout .. the singing… though not a musical, the music and rhythm drive the storytelling…the emersion of music and art and its healing and power for the character…

BROADWAY WORLD: What is the show's message?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: Understanding our parents' past will help guide us in the future and change the narrative.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: You’re not alone; having the courage to listen to the child within ourselves even when it’s difficult can prove empowering; turning fear into faith and holding on to the tenacity of hope in dreaming bigger than your imagination can take you

BROADWAY WORLD: What unique opportunities does a reading series offer for this play?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: Exposure. To the people of Tampa to see a great story, and hopefully, someone may want to produce it.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: It acts as a catalyst to fine-tuning your vision and gets to show how it resonates with an audience as well as having the reading at The Straz, a well-renowned theatre, and being chosen as part of this festival is a great way to give word that your play is on its way and soon ready for full production! Really excited about that!

BROADWAY WORLD: Who should come to see the reading?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: Everyone, please come out. I and the other playwrights have great stories to tell.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: Adults and would need parental guidance for some of the subject matter- PG-15ish.

BROADWAY WORLD: What message or takeaway do you hope resonates with the audience?

HECTOR MELENDEZ: How we can change the narrative.

FAHNLOHNEE REEVES: Your story isn’t over until it’s over. Pick up your diamond pebbles on the journey and live life to its fullest. Hold your head up high and celebrate the richness of you! Home is truly where the heart lies.

Straz Center's BIPOC Play-Reading Series is Sunday, March 9 at TECO Theatre. Get tickets at www.strazcenter.org.

