SAIGON KICK To Perform At Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present SAIGON KICK on Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m.

The Clearwater performance is one of only two Florida appearances planned by Jason Bieler and Phil Varone, marking a rare live presentation celebrating more than 30 years of music associated with Saigon Kick. The engagement follows a hometown show at the Funky Biscuit on April 17 and is described by the artists as a limited, Florida-only event rather than a formal reunion or farewell.

Bieler and Varone represent half of Saigon Kick’s original lineup and will be joined by vocalist Jeff Scott Soto, who previously provided background vocals on the band’s debut album and is known for his work with Journey, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Bassist Stephen Gibb will also appear, having participated in Saigon Kick reunion performances in recent years.

The lineup will perform material spanning Saigon Kick’s catalog, including songs from The Water era. The Clearwater appearance marks only the second and third performances with Soto fronting the group.

Tickets start at $40 and will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone, and online. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to showtime.

