HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026 Returns To Ruth Eckerd Hall With All-Star Lineup

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR 2026 will return to Ruth Eckerd Hall, marking the tour’s 17th year on the road. The long-running summer concert series will feature a lineup of returning favorites and new additions performing a program of chart-topping hits from the 1960s and 1970s.

The 2026 lineup includes The Association, The Troggs, former Chicago lead singer Jason Scheff, Gary Puckett, Ron Dante of The Archies and The Turtles, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. Together, the artists will perform a collection of more than 60 Billboard Top 40 hits that have defined the tour since its launch.

Returning artists include The Association, known for No. 1 hits such as “Cherish,” “Windy,” and “Never My Love,” and Gary Puckett, whose catalog includes “Young Girl,” “Over You,” and “Woman Woman.” The Vogues will also return with harmony-driven pop hits including “Five O’Clock World” and “You’re the One,” while The Cowsills will perform favorites such as “Hair” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

New to the tour are The Troggs, whose hits include “Wild Thing,” “With a Girl Like You,” and “Love Is All Around,” and Jason Scheff, who served as Chicago’s lead singer from 1985 to 2016 and is associated with songs including “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Just You and Me.” Ron Dante, best known as the voice of The Archies’ “Sugar, Sugar,” will again lead the tour’s signature finale performance of “Happy Together.”

The Happy Together Tour has played more than 50 dates annually for over a decade and a half and continues to draw audiences nationwide with its rotating roster of legacy artists and hits.

Tickets for the Ruth Eckerd Hall performance will go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $50. Tickets will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone, and online.

Tampa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater) 17.1% of votes 2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre) 8.8% of votes 3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre) 8% of votes Vote Now!