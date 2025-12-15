HOME FREE To Perform At Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present HOME FREE on Wednesday, March 11 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m.

Home Free is an all-vocal country group known for its a cappella arrangements and wide-reaching online presence. The group has accumulated more than 720,000 album equivalents worldwide, over 860 million YouTube views, and more than 1.8 million subscribers on the platform. They first gained national attention after winning the fourth season of NBC’s The Sing-Off.

The group has released multiple Top 3 albums in the United States, including Crazy Life, So Long Dixie, As Seen On TV, Crazy(er) Life, and Challenge the Sea. Their recordings and tours have positioned them as a consistent presence on the country and pop touring circuit.

Home Free’s repertoire includes original material as well as vocal arrangements of songs by artists such as John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and the Oak Ridge Boys. Their live performances combine harmony-driven vocals with humor and contemporary country-pop influences.

Tickets start at $36.50 and will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone, and online. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to showtime.

