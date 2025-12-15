Big Bad Voodoo Daddy To Perform At The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

🎭 NEW! Tampa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tampa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY in Clearwater. Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Formed in the early 1990s in Ventura, California, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy emerged during the height of the swing revival, blending classic American jazz, swing, and dixieland with contemporary energy. Co-founded by vocalist Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, the band gained national attention through a residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles and later through its appearance in the 1996 film Swingers. Since then, the group has toured extensively, performing hundreds of shows annually and releasing a catalog that has sold more than two million albums.

The band’s original lineup includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen “The Kid” Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet), and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger). Their music has appeared in numerous films and television series, and the band has made multiple appearances on national broadcasts and major live events.

Over more than three decades, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy has continued to introduce swing music to new audiences while maintaining a connection to the genre’s roots. The group has also performed with symphony orchestras and for multiple U.S. presidents.

Tickets start at $40 and will be available through the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by phone, and online. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open two hours prior to showtime.

Tampa Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (St. Petersburg College Theater) 17.1% of votes 2. 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL (USF Theatre) 8.8% of votes 3. ANYTHING GOES (The Missing Piece Theatre) 8% of votes Vote Now!