Bill Edwards Foundation For The Arts to Present POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts will present Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical, an enchanting production tailored for our children's education theater series, presenting a heartwarming story inspired by the civil rights movement. A FREE Field Trip opportunity where Bus Transportation and Admission are generously provided at no cost for students, thanks to the Bill Edwards Foundation for the Arts.

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical is a musical running from February 3rd to February 4th, 2025. The show will take place at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, located at 400 First St SE, St. Petersburg, FL, 33701, starting at 11:15am each day.

For more information and registration, visit www.mahaffeyclassacts.org or contact Katrina Young at 727-304-5275. Limited availability, so secure your child's place in this extraordinary learning adventure today! Scholarships are available, to apply visit www.mahaffeyclassacts.org/scholarships.

*THIS IS SHOW IS A SEARS STUDIO PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY PRODUCTION*

About Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical:

This vibrant musical tells the tale of Lily Polkadot, a young girl who moves to Rockaway and faces challenges in fitting in due to her differences. Through upbeat songs, colorful sets, and lively choreography, the musical delivers a powerful message about diversity, acceptance, and friendship. The production aims to engage young audiences with its relatable characters and inspiring narrative, fostering an appreciation for the performing arts while promoting important social values. "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical" encourages children to celebrate their unique qualities and embrace the differences in others, teaching valuable lessons about empathy, inclusion, and resilience. Each performance is designed to be both entertaining and educational, highlighting themes of kindness, courage, and unity. By bringing this uplifting story to the stage, "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical" provides children with an unforgettable experience that combines fun and learning. It's a perfect blend of music, movement, and meaningful storytelling, making it a significant addition to our educational programming and an inspiring journey for young theatergoers.

