BWW Previews: OH THE THINKS YOU CAN THINK - SEUSSICAL JR COMES TO The Straz Center For The Performing Arts' TECO Theatre

Photo by Straz Center.

Francesca Werner - Cat in the Hat and Dawson Snyder - Horton the Elephant

Combine the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss with 47 eager student actors and you are in for a grand time when The Cat in the Hat, Horton, the Whos and the other jungle animals bring the heartwarming tale of Seussical Jr. to life.

The Patel Conservatory will present the toe-tapping musical at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts' TECO Theater April 25 through 27, with a special sensory-friendly performance on April 27.

"This show is always current and relevant because it deals with the tolerance of and patience with others. Horton has such a strong belief and those around him don't understand the Whos he thinks he hears on the clover. In the end, we discover not only was that true but so much more," said director Matthew Belopavlovich. "It's very telling for how people approach new ideas and others with differences."

Matthew explained that this show lends itself perfectly for the sensory-friendly program at the Straz Center. While the set is colorful and stimulating enough to represent the magical world of Dr. Seuss, it is not overstimulating. No strobe lights or fog machines are used. Although the Sunday matinee is designated as a sensory-friendly "judgment-free" show, all shows are universally-designed so that anyone, even those with sensory sensitivity, can experience and enjoy.

"The show is geared to everybody at every performance," he said.

Special to the "judgment-free" showing at 1 pm on April 27th is a quiet space in the lobby to retreat from the show and return when ready, sound-canceling headphones, mat floor seating, house lights dimmed only 50%, textured cushions, general admission tickets and less seating to give more space.

Nearly 50 fifth through eighth graders will perform and unique to this production, three high students serve the artistic team as director, musical director, and choreographer apprentices.

One such actor, fourteen-year-old Hathaway Miller plays the narcissistic, vain and sassy Mayzie LaBird. She has been performing at Patel for 3 years and her dream is to go on tour for musical theatre as a career.

Hathaway said her character in Seussical Jr. was fun to portray because Mayzie was the direct opposite of her personality.

"Mayzie is very different than what I'm actually like. It's fun to play a very confident person," she said. "The message of this production is to be yourself and let your creativity come out. It's all about imagination and not being afraid of what other people think. I think anyone can see this show and take something that they really like out of it. Everyone in the cast has been working really hard to get the dance moves down and the harmonies right. After the show, I hope the audience is talking about the talent of the cast. 'Wow, you can tell they worked really hard.' "

Matthew hopes the audience is inspired to follow the musical's message. "If you have a grand dream or something you really want to do in your life, that if you think it and you are passionate about it, you can make it come true. It's a cool connection between the musical and the message that we try to give our students here every day at the Conservatory. If you can dream it, you can do it."

Seussical Jr. will be presented in the TECO Theater on April 25-27. Performances are Thursday 7pm. Friday 7pm, Saturday 10am, 1pm (sensory-friendly), 6pm, and Sunday 1pm and 4pm. Tickets may be purchased by calling 813.229.7827, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Office or online at www.strazcenter.org.





