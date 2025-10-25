Review: EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL at Stageworks Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a country where every time you turn on the TV, there’s more bad news, sometimes a little escapism is exactly what the doctor ordered. And what better way to forget your troubles than with a campy, side-splitting musical that’s equal parts horror and comedy? Evil Dead: The Musical at Stageworks Theatre delivers just that — a wild night out where ridiculousness reigns and laughter drowns out the doom and gloom.

I mean, really… what could possibly go wrong when five college students sneak into a secluded cabin in the woods?

Turns out, just about everything. From a cursed Necronomicon — the infamous ‘Book of the Dead’ — to a possessed hand, singing demons and chainsaw showdowns, this cult classic is brought to gloriously gory life.

Directed by Karla Hartley and stage-managed by Heather Krueger, Stageworks invites you to check your seriousness at the door and dive headfirst into a show so unhinged and outrageous, it practically redefines the term “splatter spectacle.” This isn’t just theatre — it’s a blood-soaked party with a showtune soundtrack, and everyone’s invited.

From the moment you step into the lobby, the atmosphere crackles with excitement. Artist Scott Swenson’s macabre artwork lines the walls, seats are wrapped in plastic, and splash zone patrons either wear their white shirts proudly or clutch ponchos like prized shields. Before the first chainsaw revs, anticipation buzzes through the crowd. Everyone’s primed for messy fun — and the show doesn’t disappoint.

Visually, the production is as wild as its plot. Thanks to Lindsay Ellis’s playful costume designs and the creative team of Hartley, Jarrod Bray, Leianne Klien, Danny Aggers, James Putnam, and Alli Bica on lighting, sound, and set, the infamous cabin comes alive in stunning detail. From the ominous cellar door to the red lights foreshadowing chaos, every element is crafted to immerse you in the show’s eerie world. The space oozes classic cabin-in-the-woods charm, and once the music starts, all sense of normalcy vanishes—setting the stage for pure demonic mayhem.

At the center of the demonic takeover madness is Ash, hilariously embodied by the lanky Ben Sutherland. A perfect blend of swagger and slapstick, Sutherland’s performance is a masterclass in physical comedy and unhinged charisma. His timing is impeccable, his presence magnetic—but it’s his battle with his own possessed hand that cements his brilliance. In one of the show’s most deliriously funny and technically demanding moments, Sutherland quite literally wrestles himself, transforming mayhem into a full-blown comic ballet. It’s part Buster Keaton, part horror fever dream—and it deserves its own standing ovation.

Of course, Ash’s night in the woods wouldn’t be complete without his equally unlucky companions. Cheryl (TJ Howsare), his sister, delivers the perfect mix of sweetness and sinister once the possession sets in, balancing horror with hysterical timing. Scott (Jaryn McCann), Ash’s Best Friend, is frat-boy energy incarnate—cocky, chaotic, and completely unprepared for demonic real estate. Linda (Logan Franke), Ash’s ever-loyal girlfriend, brings both heart and hilarity to their doomed romance, especially in their duet “Housewares Employee,” a number that’s both heartfelt and hilariously offbeat. Annie (Marguerite Lynn Reed), Scott’s hookup, enters like a storm in heels, while Shelly (also Reed), the daughter of the man who discovered the cursed book, embodies the show’s campy spirit with every scream and shimmy. Reed, doing double duty, proves she can scream, strut, and slay in stereo.

Ed (Mark Wildman), the world’s quietest boyfriend, turns stillness into a comedic weapon—think of him as a living exclamation mark in a scene that refuses to sit still. His stoic silence turns to gold, and when he finally gets his moment with “Bit Part Demon,” the celebration is real. But don’t let the title fool you—Ed is nobody’s background character. Without uttering a word (not that Shelly would let him get one in edgewise), he wrings every ounce of frustration from blank stares and awkward pauses, turning deadpan into an art form and stealing the spotlight one silent beat at a time.

Jake (Paul Iamkov), the rough-around-the-edges traveler who crosses paths with Shelly and Ed, is every horror trope rolled into one gloriously exaggerated performance. Rounding out the insanity with flair were Fake Shemp Annalise Drab and a high-energy ensemble featuring Alexandra Pugliese, Elliana Gorecki, Alexis Manfredy, and Stephon Mikell Jr.

The live music, led by Xander McColley and performed by Alex Pasut, Paul Stoddart, and Jono Magro, is a standout — dynamic, catchy, and bursting with irreverent energy. Every tune is dangerously infectious. Numbers like “What the F*@k Was That?” and “Blew That ***** Away” land with precision and glee, turning carnage into choreography.

By the time the finale hits, the splash zone is drenched, the audience is howling, and no one wants it to end. Evil Dead: The Musical is everything you didn’t know you needed... including a talking moose. It’s proof that theatre doesn’t have to be serious to be seriously good.

And yes, I also learned that even without plastic seat protection, row four still qualifies within the Kandarian Demon’s bloody reach. Let it be known: they splash far, and they splash with gusto. Poncho or not, you’re part of the party.

