BWW Previews: CARIBBEAN HERITAGE FESTIVAL CELEBRATES 9TH YEAR at University Area CDC

Along with the best in island foods, Caribbean-themed artwork, music, activities for kids and performances will be showcased at the 9th annual Caribbean Heritage Festival at Saturday at University Area Community Center.

Educational vendors, clothing, soaps, and jewelry vendors among others will display their wares at this family-friendly event.

Kay Joseph, The Caribbean American National Development Organization (CANDO) hopes that guests will learn about diversity, cultures, food, and music of the Caribbean as a celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month.

"We are bringing the Caribbean culture to the Americas," said Kay. "Artists are coming from Trinidad, St Lucia, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic. Our vendors are doing authentic foods from Trinidad, Jamaica, and Cuba as well. The event kicks off from 4pm-8pm, but an hour or two before, we are having a DJ cook-off of jerk chicken and we'll see who the best DJ is in our cook-off."

If last year's attendance of 500-700 guests was any indication, Kay expects the talented singers, dancers, and DJs slated to perform, coupled with the local artists, food trucks and vendors, to bring in another full house.

"We have so many different varieties of food from the region that the public will be able to experience in one location without having to go from island to island to truly experience the Caribbean culture."

Local performers, as well as those coming from all over the Caribbean, include Caribbean Vibes, Sekon Sta, Caleb Joseph, Wayne Stoddart, J'Nelle, Krazy Z, Sharee Elise and music by DJ Spice, Freedom Sounds, DJ Nadine, DJ Babe G, Poison Dart, and DJ Mixx.

Kay said, "We keep growing and growing and the event just keeps getting bigger every year. We're excited to share the Caribbean culture. We're really excited to have people come out to see what we have to offer. I want everyone to come out and have a good time. It's always a really fun time for the entire family."

The 9th Annual Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival is Saturday, June 1 at 4 p.m. at University Area Community Center, 14013 N 22nd St. Tickets are 12-$15, under 12 are free. Learn more at wicando.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories