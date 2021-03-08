BWW Previews: AVANT-GARDE EXPERIMENTAL OFF KILTER THEATRE DEBUTS at The Mar St Pete

Looking for theatre on the edge?

Off Kilter, a newly-launched theatre company, is ready to give the Avant-Garde a safe place to call home. Located in The Mar St. Pete, Off Kilter's founder, artistic director Derek Baxter is thrilled to have his ground-breaking, experimental company part of the artsy vibe that is in St. Petersburg, FL.

"Unusual, unexpected - we're a new form of theatre with classical ties," Derek explained the reason behind Off Kilter's unusual name. "We're here to be a voice that we don't really have represented in the Tampa Bay theatre community right now. The voice of the Avant-Garde is not typically mainstream theatre. We're definitely more performance art than theatre."

Off Kilter's mission is "to stand at the edge of theatre exploring boundaries, ourselves, and the Avant-Garde."

Derek explained that his choice to open a theatre amidst the pandemic stemmed from knowing he could take the appropriate safety measures to keep patrons, cast, and crew safe and to be at the forefront of a creative arts renaissance.

"We wanted to start at a time where people will be rethinking art and how they connect to it and society," he explained. "In a time where art is a little more sacred than normal, and so much of it is missing from the world right now, I think that it's a great place to begin. We are so missing human connection now. We're coming in fresh and energetic and ready to make some art."

Derek is far from a new name in the tight-knit community that is theatre. He is an award-winning director, having worked alongside several entertainment companies, including Disney and Forbidden Broadway.

On March 12, Off Kilter has its inaugural debut with a 75-minute production, a gripping story of addiction and revelation, James Still's The Velocity of Gary (Not His Real Name).

Featuring Hippie Griswold and Steven C Fox, the role of Gary splits into two as one provides the gripping audial narrative while the other displays a visual guide for the troubled soul. The play takes place in the past, in the present, and in the infinity of Gary's mind.

"In June, Off Kilter plans to present a piece for PRIDE that focuses on BTQIA+ of the alphabet mafia as I like to call them, giving a voice to the Fringe folks within the queer community. As marginalized as the queer community can be, there's an even smaller marginalized group of people within that world. As a member of that community, I really want to give us a voice during PRIDE, too," said Derek. "After that, we'll see what the future holds."

Pending where Tampa Bay is in the pandemic in the fourth quarter, Derek hopes to do a Halloween and Christmas Avant-Garde piece. He is looking to produce curated existing pieces, create new, and accept original submissions for Off Kilter.

"I want Off Kilter to be a place for those who live on the fringes to feel comfortable. Other artists can come and respect a new form of artistic voice in the community, and a place where the more conservative theatre attendees who might enjoy a wonderful production of The Glass Menagerie or Oklahoma can play, have a little fun, and let their hand down as well, and realize that that art doesn't have to be stuffy as so many connoisseurs have led to believe," said Derek.

From circus to musicals, bands to opera, Derek hopes to create a space that offers anything and everything.

"Expect the unexpected. I'm excited to explore worlds that haven't been explored in theatre yet. I really want to discover what theatre can mean and try new ways of doing it, and investigate what performance can become in 2021 and beyond."