American Stage Announces 2022-2023 Season

American Stage has announced their 2022-2023 season, which will mark the not-for-profit theatre's 45th anniversary. The upcoming year will be centered on the theme "This is America, This is American Stage." In celebration of their 45th anniversary, single tickets for all Mainstage performances will be just $45. The selected plays feature a diverse line-up including one Tampa Bay Area Premiere, two Pulitzer Prize winners, two Tony Award-winning musicals and one of the few American classics to win an NAACP Image Award. American Stage will present five shows on their Mainstage at the Raymond James Theatre as well as their annual American Stage in the Park production at Demens Landing Park. "American Stage is committed to storytelling that impacts our hearts and minds," said interim Executive Director CJ Zygadlo. "As we celebrate our 45th year, we want a season that embodies our nearly half a century history. We are dedicated to stories with diversity, passion and a commitment to excellence. Our diverse fans, supporters, and lovers of live theater will see world-class productions and performances." "We want to ensure that theatre is accessible to everyone," said Director of Marketing and Communications Avery Anderson. "We know that a person's financial status can sometimes be the biggest challenge holding someone back from experiencing the performing arts. That is why we are lowering our single ticket prices and maintaining our popular Under 20 program, which allows anyone under the age of 20 see one of our Mainstage productions free of charge." American Stage will continue to offer traditional 5-Play season subscriptions. The theatre also is bringing back its Flex Pass Program. The Flex Pass gives patrons the flexibility blocks of tickets in 4, 8, or 12-packs of vouchers that can be used in any combination to any 2022-2023 productions. Over the years, audiences have come to know American Stage for their community events with additional programming such as the 21st Century Voices: New Play Festival, "First Mondays" community readings, and on-going cultural programming. All of these productions will continue to be a part of the American Stage tapestry of productions. Dates and more information will be announced at a later date.

2022-2023 SEASON SELECTIONS: "Green Day's American Idiot" Music by Green Day, Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, Book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Micheal Mayer Winner 2011 Tony Awards Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design September 7 - October 2, 2022 "The Colored Museum" By George C. Wolfe 1988 NAACP Image Award November 2 - November 27, 2022 "Crimes of the Heart" By Beth Henley Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama January 11 - February 5, 2023 "Ragtime" Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens Winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations At Demens Landing Park April 12 - May 14, 2023 "Disgraced" By Ayad Akhtar Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize, Regional Premiere May 31 - June 25, 2023 *Mainstage 5*- Final title of the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date July 19 - August 23, 2023 Full 2022-2023 Season Descriptions: "Green Day's American Idiot" Music by Green Day, Lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, Book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Micheal Mayer September 7 - October 2, 2022 A high-octane rock opera of love, trust, strength, and self-discovery. "Charged with urgency, rich in memorable melody and propulsive rhythms that sometimes evolve midsong."- New York Times The two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical "Green Day's American Idiot" boldly goes where the American musical has never gone before. Three friends struggling to find meaning in a post-9/11 world find themselves on drastically different paths. They must choose between duty, family, love, addiction, and brotherhood. Winner 2011 Tony Awards Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design, Based on the 2005 Grammy Winning Album "The Colored Museum" By George C. Wolfe November 2 - November 27, 2022 A satirical exploration of African American culture, celebrating its contributions and continuing legacy on American culture. "Mr. Wolfe is the kind of satirist, almost unheard of in today's timid theater, who takes no prisoners" - New Yorker Redefining our ideas of what it means to be African American in contemporary America. "The Colored Museum," a satire, takes us on a journey through 11 "exhibits" that illuminate African American stereotypes old and new and return to the powerful soul and spirit of what it means to be African American citizens. 1988 NAACP Image Award

"Crimes of the Heart" By Beth Henley January 11 - February 5, 2023 The grave and yet, somehow, hilarious troubles of three very different sisters escaping their past to seize the future. "From time to time a play comes along that restores one's faith in our theatre..." -NY Magazine Follow the story of three sisters as they escape the past to seize the future. This dark and hilarious Pulitzer Prize-winning play is so touching and consistently funny. It will linger in the mind long after the curtain has descended. Winner of the 1981 Pulitzer Prize for Drama

"Ragtime" Book by Terrence McNally, Music by Stephen Flaherty, Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens Winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations American Stage in the Park, at Demens Landing Park April 12 - May 14, 2023 At the dawn of a new century, everything is changing... and anything is possible. "The best musical in twenty years" - International Herald Tribune Set in the melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future and the power of the human spirit to overcome. Winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations. "Disgraced" By Ayad Akhtar Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize, Regional Premiere May 31 - June 25, 2023 A daring conversation of race, religion and class in the modern world. "...blistering social drama about the racial prejudices that secretly persist in progressive cultural circles"- Variety This Pulitzer Prize-winning play tells the story of Amir Kapoor, a successful Pakistani-American lawyer who is rapidly moving up the corporate ladder, while distancing himself from his cultural roots. Emily, his wife, is white; she's an artist, and her work is influenced by Islamic imagery. When the couple hosts a dinner party, what starts out as a friendly conversation escalates into something far more revealing that changes their lives forever. Winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize, Regional Premiere *Mainstage 5*- Final title of the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date July 19 - August 23, 2023