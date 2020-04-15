Two-Time Grammy Nominee Sean Ardoin, Hosts ALL THINGS MUSIC Every Thursday

You ever wondered what happens backstage at a festival or concert with multiple artists? Wouldn't you have loved to have been a fly on THE WALL when the legends were in their comfort zones just hanging out? Bowie and Jagger, Rick James and Prince, the Eagles on tour, and your favorite artist with their guard down just hangin'. The stories, conversations and laughs are timeless!

Sean Ardoin has had the privilege of being in some of those rooms and would like to bring that experience to you through his show, All Things Music. It's a weekly live show set in an intimate interview format with guests - Sean's friends, from all aspects of the music business. Ardoin gives the viewers and listeners an "All Access Pass", pulling back the curtain on the music business - all aspects of their career, relationships, big wins and hard losses. Nothing is off the table. Tune in every Thursday at 7pm Central Time on Sean's Facebook Artist page, @seandardoin and his YouTube Channel @seanardoinmusic. This Thursday, April 16, Sean welcomes Tavia Osbey, Music Manager for Grammy-nominated group, Tank And The Bangas.

The Ardoin name is one of the most revered in Creole and Zydeco music. Sean's family legacy started with legendary Creole musician Amedee' Ardoin, whose songs are the foundation for Cajun and Creole music, followed by Bois Sec Ardoin, one of the best-known practitioners of the state's rural Creole sound for six decades, and his father Lawrence "Black" Ardoin.

After co-leading the critically acclaimed Zydeco outfit Double Clutchin', Sean set out on his own musical journey in 1999. Ardoin has performed everywhere including but not limited to, Carnegie Hall; European festivals; New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival; a live network television performance on BET's Comic View; SOUTHERN CHARM New Orleans; a Bravo TV reality show; Queen Sugar, on Oprah's OWN network; CBS crime drama: NCIS: New Orleans; and, most recently, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Sean's music has also been featured in commercials, movies and on MTV's Road Rules, Real World New Orleans, Fraternity Life and Sorority Life.

Ardoin represents the roots and progressive future of Louisiana's Creole Zydeco sound like no other artist. A rare combination of tradition, talent and creativity, the Lake Charles, Louisiana-based artist started a new genre called 'Kreole Rock and Soul' in order to be able to express his artistry without the confines of the traditional Zydeco idiom. He sees a bright future for his band and brand. With his latest CD, "Came Thru Pullin'" and his two recent Grammy nominations, Sean Ardoin is ready to bring that Kreole flavor to you with all the spice you can stand!





