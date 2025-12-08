Chamber Project St. Louis to Present DANCE BREAK: Fancy Footwork at the Schlafly Tap Room

Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy drinks from the bar, and dinner is available in the restaurant downstairs before or after the performance.
Chamber Project St. Louis will kick off the new year with DANCE BREAK: fancy footwork, an energetic, rhythm-driven chamber music program inspired by dance traditions from around the world. The concert takes place Sunday, January 18 at 5:00 PM in the Club Room (upstairs) at the Schlafly Tap Room, offering audiences an intimate, upbeat musical experience paired with great local beer and good company.
Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy drinks from the bar, and dinner is available in the restaurant downstairs before or after the performance. The one-hour program explores how composers across eras have drawn inspiration from movement, footwork, and dance—ranging from Baroque court traditions to American folk influences, from Shostakovich's playful Polka to an iconic Argentine tango.
Program:
Performers:
Dana Hotle, clarinet
Kyle Lombard and Rebecca Chen, violins
Laura Reycraft, viola
Marta Simidtchieva, cello
Chantall Incandela, bassSecond Performance with SIUE Dance – January 28
Audiences will have a second chance to experience this unique program on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM at SIUE's Dunham Hall in Edwardsville, IL. This special performance features live dancers from the SIUE Dance Department, adding a dynamic visual layer to the already movement-rich music.
