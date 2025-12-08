Chamber Project St. Louis to Present DANCE BREAK: Fancy Footwork at the Schlafly Tap Room

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chamber Project St. Louis will kick off the new year with DANCE BREAK: fancy footwork, an energetic, rhythm-driven chamber music program inspired by dance traditions from around the world. The concert takes place Sunday, January 18 at 5:00 PM in the Club Room (upstairs) at the Schlafly Tap Room, offering audiences an intimate, upbeat musical experience paired with great local beer and good company.

Guests are invited to arrive early to enjoy drinks from the bar, and dinner is available in the restaurant downstairs before or after the performance. The one-hour program explores how composers across eras have drawn inspiration from movement, footwork, and dance—ranging from Baroque court traditions to American folk influences, from Shostakovich's playful Polka to an iconic Argentine tango.

Program:

Johann Sebastian Bach – Allemande from Cello Suite (c. 1717–1723)

Kenji Bunch – Allemande Pour Tout Le Monde (2015)

Valerie Coleman – Shotgun Houses (2022)

Dmitri Shostakovich – Two Pieces for String Quartet (Elegy and Polka) (1931)

Aníbal Troilo / arr. Osvaldo Golijov – Responsono (1951)

Performers:

Dana Hotle, clarinet

Kyle Lombard and Rebecca Chen, violins

Laura Reycraft, viola

Marta Simidtchieva, cello

Chantall Incandela, bassSecond Performance with SIUE Dance – January 28

Audiences will have a second chance to experience this unique program on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM at SIUE's Dunham Hall in Edwardsville, IL. This special performance features live dancers from the SIUE Dance Department, adding a dynamic visual layer to the already movement-rich music.

