Interview: Chatting with Jake Bentley Young And St. Louis’ Jack Lane of THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES

Last Wednesday evening an actor with ties to St. Louis made his Broadway debut as King Louis XIV in The Queen of Versailles. Just three years ago, Jake Bentley Young starred as Johnny in the STAGES St. Louis production of Karate Kid The Musical. That is where he first met Queen of Versailles co-producer and STAGES St Louis founder Jack Lane.

Lane, a four-time Tony winner has now had the opportunity to work with Jake on two projects. He calls him a special talent and is thrilled for Jake that he is getting to work with this award-winning creative team.

Jake Bentley Young and Jack Lane sat down with Broadway World St. Louis’ James Lindhorst to talk about The Queen of Versailles, the creative team, and their disappointment that the show is closing prematurely.

Lane singed onto the Queen of Versailles because of Stephen Schwartz and Lindsey Ferrentino’s dedication to polishing the show and getting it right. “I got closest to Kristin. Her talent and kindness is remarkable,” he said.

Jake has worked tirelessly in regional productions since graduating from college. He said he was open to travel to gain experience and has worked in California, Oklahoma, Missouri, New York, Indiana, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

He learned he would be making his Broadway debut after a lunch with his agent. “They took me back to the office, sat me down, and told me I had booked the show. I was so emotional.” he told Broadway World.

In The Queen of Versailles, Jake is a swing who covers multiple roles including the King. That role is also performed by another actor with ties to St Louis, Pablo David Laucerica, who starred as Frankie Valli in last summer’s hit production of Jersey Boys at The Muny

“I loved everything about my time working in St. Louis. I went to Cardinals games with Jovanni Sy who played Mr. Miyagi and spent a lot of time exploring the big food hall at City Foundry,” he recalled.

Not only did the city impress Jake, but he impressed audiences and Lane with his outstanding performance. Broadway World called Jake’s portrayal as Johnny in Karate Kid “raw and powerful.”

“It is one of my favorite roles I’ve ever played,” says Jake.

Now, Jake is working with Tony winners in Broadway’s The Queen of Versailles. He blushed and said, “I remind myself a what a wonderful experience this as I’m walking into the St James Theatre everyday”

He is a graduate of the prestigious musical theatre program at Texas State University. “I was fortunate to study under Kaitlin Hopkins. Getting into Texas State was the single most important thing that has happened in my career.” He calls Hopkins the mentor who gave him a lot of encouragement and tough love. “She taught me about the business.”

Hopkins tough love lessons about the business are especially valuable to Jake’s current Broadway experiences. The Queen of Versailles producers have posted an early closing notice. His first Broadway job is starting and ending within a few short months. He’s disappointed, yet still grateful, and understands that is part of the business.

Producer Jack Lane also expected the show would enjoy an extended run. Lane said, “Clearly the show is resonating with a smaller group of theatergoers than I had hoped for.” He continued, “Intellectual musicals that ask an audience to open their minds and hearts to something new and unusual are few and far between. I’m glad there is a core group of theatergoers who are understanding and supportive of this beautiful and brave new work.”

Jake’s work on The Queen of Versailles has been another great training ground for him. “I have so much respect for the veterans’ experience. They have taught me and the other actors making their Broadway debuts a lot.” Jake specifically mentioned how much he admires Chenoweth.

Lane concurred, “Kristin has a light within her that radiates in each of her performances. She has a gift of digging deep into her characters. She’s not afraid to show the ugly and needy side of Jackie Siegel. It’s a fully realized performance.”

Jake is thankful for this moment. It is not lost on him that he is getting to work with Broadway royalty. Ironically, he is the one playing the king.

He mentioned the character in A Chorus Line who says, “I used to watch people go in and out the stage door as a kid and would think, I’d do anything to be them.” Now he is one of them.

There’s still time to catch the humble and talented Jake Bentley Young on stage in The Queen of Versailles before he and the rest of the cast take their final bows. The production continues in performance at The St James Theatre through January 4, 2026. Click the link below or visit queenofversaillesmusical.com.

