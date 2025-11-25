ILLUMINATED ECHOES To Premiere At Coca This December

🎭 NEW! St. Louis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for St. Louis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

COCA (Center of Creative Arts) will present ILLUMINATED ECHOES, a full-length dance work by award-winning choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans, December 12–14, 2025. The production will feature COCA’s modern and contemporary pre-professional dance artists. The work combines movement, light, and sound and is inspired by the installations of artist James Turrell.

The sound mix is designed by Uwazi Zamani and includes music by Sexyy Red, Dawn Richard, Travis Scott, ClicheMorph, and Josephine Baker. Costume design is by Shevaré Perry.

“We are so excited to share Illuminated Echoes by award-winning choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evans. This production is the first of its kind at COCA, showcasing our commitment to aligning with the ever-changing dance landscape,” said Kirven Douthit-Boyd, COCA Interim Artistic Director of Dance. “Inspired by the work of renowned artist James Turrell, with sound design by Uwazi Zumani, and costume design by Shevaré Perry, this work follows an incredible emotional and aesthetic arch that is sure to leave audiences wanting more.”

The production will invite audience members into a sensory exploration of light and movement. On-stage seating will be available, offering close-up and immersive viewing.

“The light, the sound, and the costume design work together to blur edges and create a sense of infinity, but the true core of the piece is the dancers. These young artists are pushing the limits of their technique, their imagination, and their courage,” Evans said. “The dancers here are fearless and open, and COCA creates an environment where young artists are encouraged to take real risks. This piece asks them to step into a world that feels immersive and perceptual, where light becomes a partner in the choreography.”

A post-show Artist Talk-Back with Evans will follow the Friday, December 12 performance, focusing on his creative process and his approach to integrating street dance and contemporary movement.

TICKETING AND SCHEDULE

Performances will take place Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Tickets for Illuminated Echoes are $31, and tickets for the Artist Talk-Back are $5. Tickets may be purchased at cocastl.org or by contacting the COCA Box Office at 314-561-4873. The performance is recommended for ages six and older.