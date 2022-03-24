THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, and More Announced as Part of Spring Events at Seattle Opera

Seattle Opera's 2021/22 season goes out with a bang as the company mounts a cherished opera alongside a host of events that highlight up-and-coming voices.

The final mainstage opera of the season is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's crafty comedy The Marriage of Figaro (May 7-22, 2022 at McCaw Hall). Beloved for its irresistible melodies, iconic ensemble numbers, and witty commentary on social class and gender roles, this opera has long been a favorite of audiences and critics alike.

"The Marriage of Figaro has survived for almost 250 years because the story it tells remains fresh and perpetually alive," says the opera's stage director, Peter Kazaras. "We recognize the characters and sympathize with their plights. On their wedding day, Figaro and Susanna must not only surmount obstacles hurled into their path, but also continue to fulfill their daily responsibilities-if only others would let them!"

Kazaras's traditional production uses stunning visual elements that emphasize the opera's fast-paced comedy. Says Kazaras, "color-saturated costumes stand out against a set that suggests things are not quite what they seem, providing a tantalizing backdrop for the tremendous talent of our fabulous performers."

Joining Kazaras is a star-studded cast of internationally renowned artists. At the helm is conductor Alevtina Ioffe, one of Europe's most heralded and sought-after conductors making her Seattle Opera debut. Bass-baritone Ryan McKinny makes his Seattle Opera debut as Figaro, fresh off his engagement in the same role at The Metropolitan Opera. And filling the breeches role of Cherubino is Ukranian mezzo-soprano Olga Syniakova, whose recent poignant performance of Verdi's Requiem at the Brucknerhaus Linz was met with particular acclaim.

Tickets on sale now at https://www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/marriage-of-figaro-2022/, ranging from $35-$369. For Family Day on Sunday, May 15, students 18 and under pay only $20 for almost any seat, with special student-oriented activities during intermission.

In addition to its mainstage programming, Seattle Opera offers a variety of events featuring new voices in opera and geared toward youth, families, and adults. Seattle Opera's General Director Christina Scheppelmann anticipates these programs will offer a way for new audiences to connect with the art form. "I believe opera is for everybody," says Scheppelmann, who launched Seattle Opera's Creation Lab (which receives a new round of performances this spring) in 2020 to foster the next generation of composers and librettists. "Opera offers a unique blend of storytelling, visual effects, and unamplified singing, and we have a responsibility to ensure both young and adult creators have the opportunity to experience that." Tickets for youth performances start at $5, while the Opera Talk, Creation Lab, and Veterans Cohort Celebration are free and open to the public.

Youth Opera 2022 Performances

Three performances: April 1-3, Tagney Jones Hall

Seattle Opera's talented Youth Opera participants share their production of The Very Last Green Thing, a story of hope and environmental conservation. In this opera, children from the future discover a time capsule containing important items from children of the past, including the last surviving plant on earth. Perfect for families and children of all ages, these fully staged public performances star a cast of youth performers ranging in age from 7-18. Tickets and info at https://www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-kids/youth-programs/the-very-last-green-thing/.

Opera Talk: The Marriage of...Susanna?

April 13 at 7:00 PM, Tagney Jones Hall and YouTube livestream

Figaro may get top billing, but Susanna is the one calling the shots! Join us for a lively conversation about the role of gender and class in The Marriage of Figaro, featuring stage director Peter Kazaras and sopranos Anya Matanovic and Soraya Mafi, who share the role of the quick-witted heroine at the heart of this story. RSVP at https://www.seattleopera.org/operatalks.

Artist Recital: Helena Dix

April 9 at 7:30 PM, Tagney Jones Hall

Hailed as "on the way to cult diva status in this repertoire" (Opera Magazine), Australian soprano Helena Dix presents an evening of musical treasures of the bel canto era entitled "Rediscovered Treasures." Tickets and info at https://www.seattleopera.org/on-stage/rediscovered-treasures-helena-dix/.

Big Opera Party

May 13 at 6:00 PM, The Opera Center

We're closing down Speight Jenkins Way to create a masquerade garden party unlike any other. Dine under the stars while enjoying exclusive performances by cast members from The Marriage of Figaro. Tickets and info at https://www.seattleopera.org/donate/2022-big-opera-party/.

Path With Art Veterans Choir at Northwest Folklife Festival

May 30, Seattle Center

In partnership with Path with Art, Seattle Opera established the Veterans Choir as part of its 2019 production of The Falling and the Rising. Since that event, the choir has evolved into a year-round program. Come hear this ensemble of dedicated veterans showcase their work at the Northwest Folklife Festival, time TBA with the 2022 Folklife schedule. More info at https://www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-adults/path-with-art-veterans-choir/.

Earth to Kenzie

Four performances: June 4 & 5, Tagney Jones Hall

Join us for a new one-act opera suitable for all ages, particularly families with children. Charming melodies and memorable characters showcase a heartwarming story that explores themes of homelessness, empathy, and finding strength through adversity. The performance on June 5 at 11:00 AM will be a sensory friendly performance. Tickets and info at https://www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-everyone/community-performances/earth-to-kenzie-2022/.

Jane Lang Davis Creation Lab 2022 Performances

June 10 & 11 at 7:30 PM, Tagney Jones Hall

Seattle Opera is thrilled to present the next iteration of its composition workshop, which seeks to cultivate the next generation of opera composers and librettists in Washington State. Each performance will feature four new 20-minute operas by composer/librettist teams, representing the culmination of months of development. Tickets are free, with RSVP required at https://www.seattleopera.org/creationlab.

Veterans Cohort Celebration

June 25 at 4:00 PM, Tagney Jones Hall

Join us for a celebration of Path with Art's Veterans Cohort, the year-long program that grew from 2019's production of The Falling and the Rising. With art displays, poetry and essay readings, and a performance by the Veterans Choir, this event will showcase the beautiful work done across the suite of Veterans Cohort classes. More information at https://www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-adults/path-with-art-veterans-choir/.

All Seattle Opera staff, artists, and those involved in productions are required to be vaccinated. Audience members will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours through the end of The Marriage of Figaro's 2022 run. During that time, masks (N95 or KN95 masks strongly recommended) must be worn except when drinking in designated areas. Future safety protocols will be determined and communicated at seattleopera.org/safety.