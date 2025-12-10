Video: 'Nobody Cares About Santa' from ELF THE MUSICAL at 5th Avenue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Eric Ankrim and Company perform 'Nobody Cares About Santa" from ELF-THE MUSICAL at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Playing November 28 - December 28, 2025.

Based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum Book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin Music by Matthew Sklar Lyrics by Chad Beguelin Directed and Choreographed by Denis Jones

Son of a Nutcracker! Buddy's back! Buddy the Elf has spent his life fulfilling his elf-ly duties in the North Pole helping Santa get ready for Christmas. The only problem is, he's always been a little different. He stands feet above everyone else, is slower at making toys, and can't quite fit in a standard elf-sized bed.

After finding out he's actually a human, Buddy embarks on a journey to the big city to discover his true identity—while also bringing a little Christmas spirit to everyone he meets. Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema film starring Will Ferrell, this musical adaptation is a hilarious, fish-out-of-water comedy that's full of heart, adventure, and holiday cheer. Whether you're young, or just young at heart, make sure you're on the nice list, because this show is a festive treat you don't want to miss.

ELF-THE MUSICAL is approximately 2.5 hours including one 20-minute intermission. ELF-THE MUSICAL is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre) 7.9% of votes 2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 7.8% of votes 3. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre) 6.4% of votes Vote Now!