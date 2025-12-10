THE LION KING Seattle Cast Will Perform Cabaret Benefit

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Company members from Disney’s The Lion King North American tour will present “The Lion Sings Tonight: Can You Feel the Love,” a live benefit concert, on Monday, December 15 at 7:30pm at the Neptune Theatre (1303 NE 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105). Doors open at 6:30pm.

The holiday-themed benefit will feature performances by touring company members from The Lion King, as well as a live auction, silent auction, and a Broadway Cares store. All proceeds from the benefit will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Lifelong and help to provide meals, medication, healthcare and hope to those in need.

Tickets start at $35.60 and can be purchased online.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway that supports more than 450 organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Donations help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those facing health challenges and personal crises. To learn more, visit www.broadwaycares.org.

Lifelong is on a mission to make health and food accessible. We’ve been standing up for communities facing illness and injustice for 43 years, because no one should battle stigma, judgment, or the devastating effects of illness alone. We began fighting for those living with HIV and today, our wraparound care model improves access to lifesaving medicines, quality health care, stable housing, independent living, and nutritious food for marginalized communities across Washington state. https://www.lifelong.org

The Lion King is currently playing The Paramount Theatre (911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 9810) through January 4, 2026. For more information and tickets, visit STGPresents.org.

Seattle Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre) 8.1% of votes 2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre) 8% of votes 3. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre) 6.7% of votes Vote Now!