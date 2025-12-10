Review: THE LION KING at The Paramount Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stage adaptations of movies are always tricky, but there’s a certain level of prestige that comes with adapting and pulling off one of the most beloved and highly regarded movie adaptations of all time. The Lion King holds a deep residency in so many hearts, having loved the movie from a very early age, many people associate specific memories and people with the classic tale. For that reason, when you do The Lion King, you have to do it right, and this production certainly did just that. Running at The Paramount now until January 4, 2026, you should scurry over to get your tickets now for this beautiful production.

The show tells the classic tale of rival brothers, young blossoming relationships, and friendships that transcend species. It’s one of those stories that moves you from the second it starts. The energy inside the theater was palpable as the curtain rose and “The Circle of Life” completely overtook everyone’s emotions. The sheer power of the performers was enough to move you to tears as you heard the familiar tune begin to play.

The show stars the incredible Mukelisiwe Goba (Rafiki), David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Jennifer Theriot (Sarabi), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Peter Hargrave (Scar), Aaron Chao & Josiah Watson (Young Simba), Journey Compas & Marley Gomes (Young Nala), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Sam Linda (Ed), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), and Thembelihle Cele (Nala), along with an outstanding ensemble.

The production’s greatest triumph is, undoubtedly, the animals. Yes, that might seem obvious, but nothing prepares you for the awe of seeing these creations come to life. Each puppet and mask is a marvel, and the audience audibly gasped as new creatures entered the stage. The imagination, craftsmanship, and artistry behind them are nothing short of breathtaking.

That brilliance is owed to mask and puppet designers Julie Taymor and Michael Curry. From performers towering as giraffes while moving flawlessly on four stilts, to the mesmerizing tricycle apparatus that brings a herd of antelopes to life in fluid motion, every design choice is captivating. You could watch these creations for hours and still discover new details.

But the puppets would not shine nearly as brightly without the ensemble animating them. Their poise, precision, and grace are what give these creatures spirit. More than once, the ensemble seemed to suspend time itself. One particularly striking moment featured the performers as tall grass, swaying in unison, an image so serene and immersive it felt like the entire theater was breathing with them.

Mukelisiwe Goba was another strong standout of the night with her portrayal of Rafiki. The most laughs of the night were earned by her, with phenomenal physical and vocal comedy that felt entirely authentic to the character. She provided a completely magnetic narrative voice to the story, and it was always a joy the second we heard her enter the stage.

There’s a reason The Lion King remains one of the most celebrated stage productions of all time: it simply works. Few shows can deliver chills so consistently, or immerse an audience so completely. Don't miss the rare chance to experience this extraordinary production while it’s in town. Get your tickets now.

The Lion King runs until January 4 at The Paramount Theatre.

