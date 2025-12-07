Review: DISNEY'S THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL at Benaroya Hall

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

What could please a 21st century child more than watching a late 20th century classic on a giant screen, with the soundtrack performed by a major symphony orchestra in a magnificent, holiday-bedecked hall? On December 6, the Seattle Symphony gifted the much-loved 1992 Jerry Juhl screenplay adaptation of the enduring Dickens tale to a packed and appreciative audience of enchanted kids and nostalgic adults, who cheered robustly at every recognizable moment.

The Disney-produced Brian Henson-directed film, narrated by Muppets Gonzo as Dickens assisted by Rizzo the Rat, is dedicated to the memory of Muppeteer mastermind Jim Henson, as well as to his frequent Muppet collaborator Richard Hunt, whose character performances were thought to comprise “the heart” of The Muppets.

At the orchestra’s helm, award-winning international conductor Thiago Tiberio brought to the Benaroya stage his impressive experience, background, and youthful energy in performing this orchestra and film combination. The maestro, who has led orchestras in scoring sessions for most of his career, demonstrated an expertise gleaned from an already stellar career as a specialist in live-to-picture synchronization concerts. Having arranged, orchestrated, and directed concert adaptations of panoplies of films, he was the perfect choice to lead this performance.

Thiago Tiberio

James Holt

It is indeed a special occasion when movie aficionados and devotees of orchestra music are given the chance to hear such a brilliant soundtrack played live while simultaneously watching the film. Tiberio displayed a keen knowledge of Miles Goodman’s sparkling score, Paul Williams’s winning songs, and the screenplay, deftly balancing the razor-edged timing between the music and the action onscreen. The conductor also showed his training as a composer, highlighting the virtuoso elements of the score with sweeping gestures and lively, dancelike movements, thus giving the musicians ample opportunity to shine. The orchestra’s enthusiastic performance matched the luminosity of the score, particularly in the entr’acte. Solos from the violin and trumpet were nicely done.

James Holt

Juhl’s screenplay is replete with clever pun-filled dialogue in a mix of late 19th century London and contemporary American accents from everyone’s most cherished Muppet characters, paired with lyrics and puns that would elicit a chuckle from any self-respecting puppet vegetable lover. The cast is festooned with the usual Muppet crowd pleasers, including Kermit the Frog (Bob Cratchit), Miss Piggy (Emily Cratchit) and Fozzie Bear (“Fozziwig”). Michael Caine played an appropriately fearsome and chilling Scrooge for all seasons who wouldn’t hesitate to heave a destitute Muppet out the door. All in all, adding up to 90 minutes of sheer delight.

James Holt

The orchestra will offer several other events to add to the festivities of the season this month:

Dec. 10: Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry best known for her star-making role as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton — arrives for An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry and the Seattle Symphony, featuring the world premiere of her brand-new Christmas concert.

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Cameron Bertuzzi

December 12–14: Seattle favorite Stuart Chafetz returns to Benaroya Hall to conduct Holiday Pops, a program of popular festive favorites, featuring Broadway vocalists Ryan Silverman and Scarlett Strallen.

December 22: the Northwest Boychoir conducted by Artistic Director Jacob Winkler presents A Festival of Lessons & Carols, the story of the Nativity told through reading, choral setting and audience sing-alongs.

December 31: New Year’s Eve with The Hot Sardines is a celebration of the music and culture of the swing era from the 1920s-early 1950s. Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez and The Hot Sardines will join the Seattle Symphony to perform jazz songs and originals, rounding out the evening with a post-show swing dance in the lobby with the Peter Daniel Band and performances by the Benaroya Hoppers and national swing dance champion Robin Harrison.

The Hot Sardines

Shervin Lainez

Bravo to the Seattle Symphony for offering these holiday feasts for all the senses as much-welcomed gifts of love and cheer.

Photo credits: James Holt, Cameron Bertuzzi, Shervin Lainez

