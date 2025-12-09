Seattle Men’s Chorus And Seattle Women’s Chorus Announce 2025–26 Season

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Seattle Men’s Chorus (SMC) and Seattle Women’s Chorus (SWC) will present a five-concert lineup for the 2025–26 season, offering performances in Seattle, Tacoma, Everett, and Bellingham.

The season will include returning holiday traditions, a thematic exploration of women’s legacies, a program dedicated to music from the world of Oz, and special Pride Month events. Streaming passes will again be available for three mainstage productions.

Paul Caldwell, artistic director of both ensembles, leads the season, which will open with SMC’s annual holiday program. Additional offerings include SWC’s new concert centered on environmental, familial, and community legacy, SMC’s Oz-themed spring performance, an all-audience sing-along during Pride Month, and an intimate cabaret program from SWC members.

HOLLY JOLLY JINGLE — Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show

Seattle Men’s Chorus will open the season with its holiday program featuring seasonal repertoire, comedy elements, choreography, and an audience sing-along. The production will also introduce the NOTcracker Suite, a condensed comic take on the familiar holiday work. Performances will take place in Tacoma, Everett, and Seattle, including a dedicated children’s show. A streaming pass will be available for the final performance.

LEGACY — Seattle Women’s Chorus Concert

Seattle Women’s Chorus will present a concert led by resident conductor Beth Ann Bonnecroy, exploring themes of legacy through works by female, BIPOC, trans, and non-binary composers. The program will include early performances of Moira Smiley’s anthem We Are Timeless. A streaming option will be available.

WICKED WIZ OF OZ — Seattle Men’s Chorus Concert

Seattle Men’s Chorus will present a program celebrating Wicked, The Wiz, and The Wizard of Oz through choral arrangements and mashups. The concert will feature performances in Everett, Bellingham, Seattle, and Tacoma, with a streaming pass offered for one Seattle performance.

SING ALONG, SEATTLE! — Seattle Men’s Chorus Pride Month Concert

SMC will bring its audience sing-along tradition to Pride Month with a program of community favorites presented in two performances at Seattle’s Neptune Theatre.

SWC CABARET — Seattle Women’s Chorus Pride Month Concert

Members of Seattle Women’s Chorus will perform an intimate cabaret program featuring love-themed repertoire and anthems reflecting Pride Month. The event will be presented at Erickson Theatre in Seattle.

Tickets for all performances are now available at SeattleChoruses.org.

