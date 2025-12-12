Review: ELF at The 5th Avenue Theatre

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The movie Elf is one of those films that sticks with you throughout your life; you remember the spaghetti, the syrup, and the unrivaled holiday cheer from the unique story. It’s only natural that a story full of this much nostalgia takes on a new life that honors its legacy. Enter Elf: The Musical. All of the magic of the original movie is packed into a stage show with dancing Santas, larger-than-life Christmas trees, and onstage skating that makes you want to join the fun. Seattle has been gifted its very own production this holiday season at the 5th Avenue Theatre. Elf: The Musical, directed and choreographed by Denis Jones, is now running downtown.

The story follows Buddy on his journey from the North Pole, where he works and lives as one of Santa’s elves, to New York City, where he goes on a spirited journey to find out who he is and where he truly comes from.

The onstage ice rink under the impressively large, decorated Christmas tree truly brought the holiday spirit. Scenic designer Matthew Smucker gets the credit for this, and his vision is evident throughout the show, from the whimsical North Pole to the corporate Manhattan office building. It takes true flexibility of imagination to achieve that.

Thanks to Costume Designer David C. Woolard, the costumes were also incredibly versatile and impressive. Santa’s elves were perfectly cute, and the ensemble could seamlessly transition from the sweetness of the elves to the strength and grit of NYC residents with somewhere to be.

Richard Ziman (Santa), Eric Ankrim (Buddy), Tony Lawson (Walter Hobbs), Porscha Shaw (Deb), Cayman Ilika (Emily Hobbs), Conor Sullivan & Gavin Weston (Michael Hobbs), Shaunyce Omar (Macy’s Manager), Yusef Seevers (Mr. Greenway), and Tori Gresham (Jovie) lead the cast, while the ensemble is made up of Kenji Finkelstein, Noa Love Kim, Krystle Armstrong, Nalica Hennings, Danny Kam, Keoni Dilay, Nick Hagen, Maya McQueen, Julia Kuzmich, Nick McCarthy, Mackenzie Neuson, Connor Russell, Hannah Schuerman, Jimmy Shields, and Greg Sim.

There were quite a few standouts in the show; the biggest for me was the mother-son duo of Emily and Michael Hobbs, portrayed by Cayman Ilika and Conor Sullivan. Every time these two were on stage, I was captivated by both their energy and their talent. Their voices, both outstanding on their own, truly shine when blended together. “There is a Santa Claus” was easily my favorite number throughout the performance.

Overall, the show is a jolly good time. A few attempts to modernize it with pop culture references, such as the mention of “6-7,” felt a bit silly and occasionally pulled me out of the moment. But at the end of the day, it’s Elf, and it’s meant to be pure, festive fun. If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday spirit this December, consider heading on down the 5th.

Elf: The Musical runs until December 28 at The 5th Avenue Theatre. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.5thavenue.org

