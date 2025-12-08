 tracker
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 08, 2025
Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Cassi Q Kohl - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 15%

Lady Gaga - THE MAYHEM BALL - Climate Pledge Arena 13%

Larissa FastHorse - FANCY DANCER - Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre 8%

Azadeh Zanjani - WHERE IS HERE? - Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater 7%

Ruby Petrie - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

Carly Corey - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 6%

Joel Underwood - BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN - Key City Public Theatre 5%

Ahamefule J. Oluo - THE THINGS AROUND US - Intiman 5%

Micaiah Miller - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Charlotte Warren - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Meg Barlow-Jones - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Paul Budraitis - I LOVE THAT FOR YOU - On the Boards 3%

Jeffery Wallace II - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Kawika Huston - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Steve Schoonover - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

John Betchel - HITCHCOCK HOTEL - CanCan seattle 3%

Michelle Nicole Matlock - THE MAMMY PROJECT - Intiman Theatre 3%

Jonathan Betchtel - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 2%

Christa Holbrook - NOT FADE AWAY! - Key City Public Theater 2%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 14%

Eury Rivera - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 7%

Bonni Dichone - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Angela Rose Pierson - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

Anna Doepp - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Angela Pierson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 5%

Andrea Olsen - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Annalisa Brinchmann - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Mackenzie Malhotra - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Elizabeth Richmond Posluns - HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 3%

Alia Thomaier - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 3%

Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

Alaina Dale - DANCE WITH ME - Theatre Off Jackson 3%

Shermona Mitchell - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Jimmy Shields - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF - The Underground Theater 3%

Alyza DelPan-Monley - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

Vania C. Bynum - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman and The Hansberry Project 2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Natalya Czosnyka - CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

Eury Rivera - DANCE WITH ME - Theatre Off Jackson 2%

Shana Carroll - DUEL REALITY - Seattle Rep 2%

Alex Kronz - THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Fae Pink - CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES - Can Can 1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Esther Iverson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Breanne Pancarik - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Jamie L. Suter - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Krista Lofgren - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 5%

Patty Garegnani - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Jocelyne Fowler - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Dawn Janow - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Rachel Brinn - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Ella Swenson - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Patty Garegnani - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Shileah Corey - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Danielle Nieves - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 3%

Eury Rivera - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 3%

Ty Pyne - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Angela Balogh Calin - THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Seattle Rep 3%

Diane Johnston - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Fantasia Rose - YAGA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

Lee Ann Hittenberger - CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

Danielle Nieves - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 2%

Cathy Hunt - NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT - Seattle Rep 2%

Jessica ray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 2%

Kilah Williams - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 1%

Ricky German - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Ro Miller - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 1%

Best Dance Production
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 29%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 15%

SLEEPING BEAUTY - PNW Ballet 14%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 13%

CATS - Woodland Park Players 12%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Pacific Northwest Ballet 10%

NOIR - Can Can 5%

SIGN OF THE TIMES - Shorecrest Performing Arts Center 2%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin J. Pittmann - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Adam Othman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 7%

Anna Doepp - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 6%

Hazel Bean - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 6%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Taylor Davis - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Jasmine Joshua - HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 5%

Jake Schaefer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 4%

Jake Schaefer - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Jeffrey Sanders - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 4%

Doug Fahl - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Denis Jones - MARY POPPINS - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Lisa Shriver - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 3%

Shermona Mitchell - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Shileah Corey - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Logan Ellis - THE THREEPENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 2%

Shileah Corey - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Ruben Van Kempen - CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

Chris Pink - DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL - Can Can 2%

Chris Pink - HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can 1%

Karen Lund - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play
Melody Deatherage - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 6%

Bryar Freed-Golden - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Chris Hansen - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Christen Muir - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Zheng Wang - DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 4%

Dámaso Rodríguez - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Rep 3%

Alicia Mendez - DEATHTRAP - Woodinville Rep 3%

Scott Randall - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Doug Fahl - CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Sophia Franzella - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 3%

Kim Douthit - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Doug Knoop - DOUBT - Secondstory Repertory 3%

Rebecca Craven - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Bretteney Beverly - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 2%

Chris Nardine - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Rep 2%

Paul Fleming - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Annie Lareau - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Joseph C. Walsh - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Lakewood Playhouse 2%

Mimi Katano - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

Valerie Curtis-Newton - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Bretteney Beverly - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Taproot Theatre 2%

Diane Jamieson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - Red Curtain Foundation 2%

Mathew Wright - THE EFFECT - ArtsWest 2%

Logan Ellis - THREEPENNY OPERA - Theatre Battery 1%

Best Ensemble
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 5%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 3%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 2%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 2%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Rep 2%

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 2%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 8%

Logan Tiedt - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Bryan D. Durbin - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

Rob Falk - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Jacob Viramontes - LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Logan Tiedt - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Carolina Johnson - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Brent Stainer - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Chris Ertel - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Jacob Viramontes - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

Mark Chenovick - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Scott Randall - OUR TOWN - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Elizabeth Lewis - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Mark Chenovick - DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Charles Blankenship - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Ahren Buhmann - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 2%

Andrew D. Smith - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Union Arts Center 2%

Xavier Pierce - AFTER MIDNIGHT - The 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Adem Hayyu - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

Cami Taliaferro-Barber - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Gwyn Skone - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Lewis - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Ahren Buhmann - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Mark Chenovick - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Repertory 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Christian Skok - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Cedric Bidwell Williams - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 9%

Shawna Avinger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 8%

David Brewster - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Sam Peters - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Gabe Mangiante - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 6%

Cynthia Kirkman Romoff - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

R.J. Tancioco - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Union Arts Center 5%

Gabriel Mangiante - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 5%

Chris Pink - CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES - Can Can 4%

Sam L. Townsend Jr - BLACK NATIVITY - Intiman and The Hansberry Project 4%

John Allman - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Claire Marx - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 3%

Shadrack Scott - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Heather MacLaughlin Garbes - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 3%

Kelli Shill - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Max Chastain - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Malex Reed - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Deborah Rambo Sinn - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Zheng Wang - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 1%

Riley Brule - SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 1%

Linda Dowdell - WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theater 0%

Best Musical
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 7%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 6%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

WAITRESS - The 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington university theater 4%

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 3%

BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 3%

ORIDNARY DAYS - Secondstory Repertory 3%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 3%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 3%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

RENT - Harlequin Productions 2%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 2%

AFTER MIDNIGHT - The 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

CARRIE - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Best New Play Or Musical
CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 16%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre 13%

HERE & THEIR - Jazzie Rae Productions 11%

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 8%

DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 8%

GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 6%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 5%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 4%

THE RAVEN - Noveltease 3%

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions 3%

MOTHER RUSSIA - Seattle Rep 3%

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theatre 2%

CARMELITA - Key City Public Theater 2%

SNOWED IN (AGAIN) - ArtsWest 2%

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER - Latitude Theatre 2%

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

CORNELIA'S VISITORS - eSe Teatro 1%

JETTISON TO EUROPA - Annex Theatre 1%

THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE - Key City Public Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Musical
Landon Toth - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Grant Measures - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Reese Sigman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Alegra Batara - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Eilish Rhoades - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 4%

Sonja Rose Usher - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Elizabeth Theriault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Ruby Petrie - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Mariah Lyttle - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 3%

Mariesa Genzale - ROCKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Noah Graybeal - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Jasmine Joshua - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Britta Grass - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Andrea Olsen - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Nicole Roundy - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Max Lopuszynski - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Alex Lewis - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Brian Pucheu - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Rebecca Cort - RENT - Harlequin Productions 2%

Canaan Barbery - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Anabel Chacon - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Alia Thomaier - CARRIE - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Kalla Mort - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Cassi Q. Kohl - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Kerstin Anderson - WAITRESS - The 5th Ave Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 7%

Thor Edgell - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 4%

Adele Lim - HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 4%

Ruby Petrie - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta) - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Eric Hartley - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Zeke Cox - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Maleah Muriekes - DRINKING HABITS - Driftwood theatre 2%

Sarah Rose Nottingham - GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Daniel Wood - DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Alexandra Haas - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Terry Boyd - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Britta Grass - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

BJ Smyth - CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Chris Soldevilla - MACBETH - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Amanda Petrowski - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Tracy Michelle Hughes - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Asa Sholdez - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Alegra Batara - TWELFTH NIGHT - ACT Contemporary Theatre 1%

Scott Larson - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 1%

Eyual Degaga - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Underground Theater 1%

Ejay Amor - FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 1%

Ayanna Bria Bakari - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Seattle Rep 1%

Avery Medalia - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Best Play
AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 7%

EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Repertory 5%

DRINKING HABITS - Drinking Habits 5%

DANCE WITH ME - Dare to Dance Seattle 5%

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - SecondStory Repertory 5%

PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 4%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 4%

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 3%

CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

JURASSIC PARKING LOT - Seattle Public Theater 3%

GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

DOUBT - SecondStory Repertory 2%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 2%

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

THE RAVEN - Noveltease Theatre 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Taproot Theatre 2%

MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 2%

CONSTELLATIONS - SecondStory Rep 2%

HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidwhani/Seattle Public Theatre 2%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Best Production of an Opera
TOSCA - Seattle Opera 53%

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 47%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 8%

David Baker - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Denny Pham - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 5%

David Baker - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Erik Furuheim - URINETOWN - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Thaddeus Wilson - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Jeff Church - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Carey Wong - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 3%

Caleb Corey - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Chris Ertel - CLUE THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Theater 3%

Peter Rossing - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Tom LeClair - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Tom Buderwitz - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Mark Chenovick - BLITHE SPIRIT - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Peter Rossing - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Scott Randall - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Mark Chenovick - ORDINARY DAYS - SecondStory Rep 2%

Parmida Ziaei - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Julia Welch - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Parmida Ziaei - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

Andrea Bush - MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING - ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

Adair Cormack - JETTISON TO EUROPA - Annex Theatre 2%

Scott Randall - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

Blake R. York - ROCKY - Tacoma Little Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Urzika - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Ari Nikas - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Charles Blankenship - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 5%

Daniel Urzika - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 5%

Mark Chenovick - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Rep 5%

Matt Hadlock - ANASTASIA - Bainbridge Performing Arts 4%

Amber Granger - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 4%

Autumn Clelland - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Alex Parr - YAGA - Dacha Theatre 4%

Yana Ramos - OUR TOWN - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Haley Parcher - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Henry S Brown Jr - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Joshua Valdez - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Erin Bednarz - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

Matt Jorgensen - DRINKING HABITS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Mark Chenovick - HOLMES & WATSON - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Rob Witmer - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 2%

Andi Villegas - ATHENA - ArtsWest 2%

Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely - HAUNTING HOLIDAYS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Greg Gasparyan - CATS - Woodland Park Players 2%

Josh Valdez - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - PFP Productions 2%

Mike Pieckiel - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Larry D. Fowler Jr - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project 2%

Keith Schindler - FOR COLORED BOYZ - The Underground Theater 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gatieh Nacario - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

Shermona Mitchell - THE COLOR PURPLE - Village Theatre 5%

Tommy Beale - BE MORE CHILL - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Kate Conners - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Renton Civic Theatre 4%

Dakota Moses - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

Aubrey Hurtel - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 4%

Allen Fitzpatrick - WAITRESS - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Lilah Gail - WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Juniper Johns - HERE & THEIR - Independent 3%

Bill Kusler - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Addison Anderberg - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Lisa Stromme Warren - LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Marnie Wingett - OLIVER! - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Jayshree Khanikar - DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE - Broadway performance hall 3%

Owen Henderson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Eric Hartley - LITTLE WOMEN - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Andrea Bates - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Diana Trotter - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Autumn Jade Taylor - REEFER MADNESS - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Amy Burr - INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA - Latitude Theatre 2%

Teddy Meyer - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Spindler - LEGALLY BLONDE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Rylynn Davis - A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

Kate Jaeger - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Taproot Theatre 2%

Franco Weaver - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo - EURYDICE - Bainbridge Performing Arts 6%

Ahnika Klimper - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 5%

Alegra Batara - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Taproot Theatre 5%

Ashley Rose Klimper - DOUBT (CAST A) - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Kaughlin Caver - GOLDEN - ACT Contemporary Theatre 4%

Aarti Tiwari - HOUSE OF JOY - Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater 4%

Andrew Lee Creech - PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 4%

Jeremy Radick - GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS - SecondStory Rep 3%

Ben st Hillaire - SHERLOCK CAROL - Red Curtain Foundation 3%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 3%

Julia Kuzmich - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Renton Civic Theatre 3%

Rebecca Craven - AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE - Spokane Civic Theatre 3%

Scott Larson - LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Jon Jordan - THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE - Spokane Civic Theatre 2%

Daniel Hanlon - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

David Alan Morrison - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jonathan Andersen - BARBECUE APOCALYPSE - The Spartan Theatre 2%

Van Lang Pham - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

James Lee - EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY - Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions 2%

James Schilling - EMMA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Valerie Ryan Miller - HELL'S CANYON - Washington Ensemble Theatre 2%

Tadd Morgan - THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Gabriell Saldago - LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Seattle Rep 2%

Brynne Garman - SECOND SAMUEL - The Phoenix Theatre 1%

Sara Trowbridge - DEATHTRAP - Woodinville Rep 1%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Taproot Theatre 19%

WIND IN THE WILLOWS - Spokane Civic Theatre 17%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Ballyhoo Theatre 15%

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS) - The Spartan Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Eastern Washington University 9%

SONGS OF THE MOON - 5th Avenue Theatre 8%

FANCY DANCER - Seattle Rep 6%

LAUGHS IN SPANISH - Seattle Rep 5%

THE PA'AKAI WE BRING - Seattle Children's Theatre 4%

PRIMARY TRUST - Seattle Rep 3%

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER) - ACT Contemporary Theatre 3%

DUEL REALITY - Seattle Rep 2%

Favorite Local Theatre
Spokane Civic Theatre 10%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 9%

SecondStory Repertory 7%

Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre 5%

Bainbridge Performing Arts 5%

Renton Civic Theatre 5%

Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Seattle Rep 4%

Reboot Theatre Company 4%

5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Pend Orielle Playhouse 3%

Edmond Driftwood Players, Edmonds Washington 3%

Taproot Theatre 3%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

Dacha Theatre 3%

ArtsWest 2%

ACT Contemporary Theatre 2%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Latitude Theatre 1%

Noveltease Theatre 1%

Can Can 1%

Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%

Pratidhwani 1%

Sky Performing Arts 1%

Regional Awards
Seattle Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre)
7.9% of votes
2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre)
7.5% of votes
3. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre)
7.3% of votes

