Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Cassi Q Kohl - MISCAST CABARET - Renton Civic Theatre 15%

THE MAYHEM BALL

13%

Lady Gaga -- Climate Pledge Arena

FANCY DANCER

8%

Larissa FastHorse -- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre

WHERE IS HERE?

7%

Azadeh Zanjani -- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

6%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

6%

Carly Corey -- Can Can

BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN

5%

Joel Underwood -- Key City Public Theatre

THE THINGS AROUND US

5%

Ahamefule J. Oluo -- Intiman

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

4%

Micaiah Miller -- The Spartan Theatre

MISCAST CABARET

4%

Charlotte Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

4%

Meg Barlow-Jones -- The Spartan Theatre

I LOVE THAT FOR YOU

3%

Paul Budraitis -- On the Boards

MISCAST CABARET

3%

Jeffery Wallace II -- Renton Civic Theatre

MISCAST CABARET

3%

Kawika Huston -- Renton Civic Theatre

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

3%

Steve Schoonover -- The Spartan Theatre

HITCHCOCK HOTEL

3%

John Betchel -- CanCan seattle

THE MAMMY PROJECT

3%

Michelle Nicole Matlock -- Intiman Theatre

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

2%

Jonathan Betchtel -- Can Can

NOT FADE AWAY!

2%

Christa Holbrook -- Key City Public Theater

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

Angela Rose Pierson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

7%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Bonni Dichone -- Spokane Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Angela Rose Pierson -- The Spartan Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

6%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

5%

Angela Pierson -- Eastern Washington University

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

5%

Andrea Olsen -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

Annalisa Brinchmann -- Reboot Theatre Company

BE MORE CHILL

5%

Mackenzie Malhotra -- SecondStory Repertory

HERE & THEIR

3%

Elizabeth Richmond Posluns -- Jazzie Rae Productions

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

3%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

3%

Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DANCE WITH ME

3%

Alaina Dale -- Theatre Off Jackson

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF

3%

Jimmy Shields -- The Underground Theater

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Alyza DelPan-Monley -- ArtsWest

BLACK NATIVITY

2%

Vania C. Bynum -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

CATS

2%

Natalya Czosnyka -- Woodland Park Players

DANCE WITH ME

2%

Eury Rivera -- Theatre Off Jackson

DUEL REALITY

2%

Shana Carroll -- Seattle Rep

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

2%

Alex Kronz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

1%

Fae Pink -- Can Can

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush -- Latitude Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

8%

Esther Iverson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

7%

Breanne Pancarik -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

Jamie L. Suter -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

5%

Krista Lofgren -- SecondStory Repertory

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Patty Garegnani -- The Spartan Theatre

OLIVER!

5%

Jocelyne Fowler -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

Dawn Janow -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Rachel Brinn -- Renton Civic Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

4%

Ella Swenson -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

Patty Garegnani -- The Spartan Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

3%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Danielle Nieves -- The 5th Ave Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

Eury Rivera -- Broadway performance hall

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Ty Pyne -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH

3%

Angela Balogh Calin -- Seattle Rep

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Diane Johnston -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

YAGA

2%

Fantasia Rose -- Dacha Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

CATS

2%

Lee Ann Hittenberger -- Woodland Park Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Danielle Nieves -- Taproot Theatre

NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Cathy Hunt -- Seattle Rep

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jessica ray -- Eastern Washington university theater

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

1%

Kilah Williams -- Latitude Theatre

GOLDEN

1%

Ricky German -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

EMMA

1%

Ro Miller -- Dacha Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

29%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

15%

- Broadway performance hall

SLEEPING BEAUTY

14%

- PNW Ballet

HOUSE OF JOY

13%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

CATS

12%

- Woodland Park Players

ROMEO ET JULIETTE

10%

- Pacific Northwest Ballet

NOIR

5%

- Can Can

SIGN OF THE TIMES

2%

- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

Collin J. Pittmann -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

7%

Adam Othman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

7%

Anna Doepp -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Timothy McCuen Piggee -- Village Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

6%

Hazel Bean -- The Spartan Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

6%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

Taylor Davis -- Renton Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

5%

Jasmine Joshua -- Jazzie Rae Productions

LEGALLY BLONDE

5%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

4%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom -- Latitude Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

Jake Schaefer -- Spokane Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

Jeffrey Sanders -- Eastern Washington university theater

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

OLIVER!

4%

Scot Charles Anderson -- Reboot Theatre Company

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

MARY POPPINS

3%

Denis Jones -- 5th Avenue Theatre

WAITRESS

3%

Lisa Shriver -- The 5th Ave Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Shermona Mitchell -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

THE THREEPENNY OPERA

2%

Logan Ellis -- Theatre Battery

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Shileah Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

CATS

2%

Ruben Van Kempen -- Woodland Park Players

DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL

2%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

HITCHCOCK HOTEL

1%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

1%

Karen Lund -- Taproot Theatre

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

7%

Melody Deatherage -- Spokane Civic Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

6%

Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

DRINKING HABITS

5%

Bryar Freed-Golden -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

5%

Chris Hansen -- The Spartan Theatre

EURYDICE

4%

Christen Muir -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DANCE WITH ME

4%

Zheng Wang -- Dare to Dance Seattle

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Dámaso Rodríguez -- Seattle Rep

DEATHTRAP

3%

Alicia Mendez -- Woodinville Rep

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

CONSTELLATIONS

3%

Doug Fahl -- SecondStory Rep

EMMA

3%

Sophia Franzella -- Dacha Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Kim Douthit -- Renton Civic Theatre

DOUBT

3%

Doug Knoop -- Secondstory Repertory

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Rebecca Craven -- The Spartan Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Chris Nardine -- SecondStory Rep

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Paul Fleming -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Annie Lareau -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE LARAMIE PROJECT

2%

Joseph C. Walsh -- Lakewood Playhouse

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Mimi Katano -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Valerie Curtis-Newton -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

Bretteney Beverly -- Taproot Theatre

ANNE OF GREEN GABLES

2%

Diane Jamieson -- Red Curtain Foundation

THE EFFECT

2%

Mathew Wright -- ArtsWest

THREEPENNY OPERA

1%

Logan Ellis -- Theatre Battery

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- Village Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

5%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

4%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

- Reboot Theatre Company

BE MORE CHILL

3%

- SecondStory Repertory

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

- SecondStory Rep

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

3%

- Eastern Washington University

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

3%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

HERE & THEIR

2%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

2%

- SecondStory Rep

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

2%

- Seattle Public Theater

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

- Seattle Rep

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

CATS

2%

- Woodland Park Players

SECOND SAMUEL

2%

- The Phoenix Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

1%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

1%

- Renton Civic Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Denny Pham -- Eastern Washington University

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Logan Tiedt -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Bryan D. Durbin -- Spokane Civic Theatre

EURYDICE

4%

Rob Falk -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

4%

Jacob Viramontes -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

Logan Tiedt -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Carolina Johnson -- Reboot Theatre Company

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Brent Stainer -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BE MORE CHILL

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

Jacob Viramontes -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

ORDINARY DAYS

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

OUR TOWN

2%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Elizabeth Lewis -- The Spartan Theatre

DOUBT

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Ahren Buhmann -- Taproot Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Andrew D. Smith -- Union Arts Center

AFTER MIDNIGHT

2%

Xavier Pierce -- The 5th Avenue Theatre

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

Adem Hayyu -- ArtsWest

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

Cami Taliaferro-Barber -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Gwyn Skone -- Latitude Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Elizabeth Lewis -- The Spartan Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Ahren Buhmann -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOLMES & WATSON

1%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Christian Skok -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

9%

Cedric Bidwell Williams -- The Spartan Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

8%

Shawna Avinger -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

7%

David Brewster -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

7%

Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

OLIVER!

6%

Sam Peters -- Reboot Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

6%

Gabe Mangiante -- Renton Civic Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

5%

Cynthia Kirkman Romoff -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

R.J. Tancioco -- Union Arts Center

ORDINARY DAYS

5%

Gabriel Mangiante -- SecondStory Rep

CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES

4%

Chris Pink -- Can Can

BLACK NATIVITY

4%

Sam L. Townsend Jr -- Intiman and The Hansberry Project

BE MORE CHILL

4%

John Allman -- SecondStory Repertory

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

3%

Claire Marx -- Taproot Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

Shadrack Scott -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

3%

Heather MacLaughlin Garbes -- Latitude Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Kelli Shill -- The Spartan Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

Max Chastain -- Ballyhoo Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Malex Reed -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING

2%

Deborah Rambo Sinn -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

1%

Zheng Wang -- Broadway performance hall

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

1%

Riley Brule -- ArtsWest

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

0%

Linda Dowdell -- Key City Public Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

8%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

7%

- The Spartan Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Village Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

6%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

CLUE THE MUSICAL

5%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

WAITRESS

5%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

- Reboot Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

4%

- Eastern Washington university theater

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

- Renton Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

3%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

BE MORE CHILL

3%

- SecondStory Rep

ORIDNARY DAYS

3%

- Secondstory Repertory

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

- Broadway performance hall

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

3%

- Latitude Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

RENT

2%

- Harlequin Productions

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

CATS

2%

- Woodland Park Players

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

- Taproot Theatre

AFTER MIDNIGHT

1%

- The 5th Avenue Theatre

CARRIE

1%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

16%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

13%

- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre

HERE & THEIR

11%

- Jazzie Rae Productions

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

8%

- Broadway performance hall

DANCE WITH ME

8%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

GOLDEN

6%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

6%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

FOR COLORED BOYZ

5%

- The Underground Theater

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

4%

- Latitude Theatre

THE RAVEN

3%

- Noveltease

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

3%

- Pork Filled Productions

MOTHER RUSSIA

3%

- Seattle Rep

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

2%

- Key City Public Theatre

CARMELITA

2%

- Key City Public Theater

SNOWED IN (AGAIN)

2%

- ArtsWest

VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER

2%

- Latitude Theatre

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

1%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

CORNELIA'S VISITORS

1%

- eSe Teatro

JETTISON TO EUROPA

1%

- Annex Theatre

THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE

1%

- Key City Public Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

5%

Landon Toth -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

5%

Grant Measures -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

4%

Reese Sigman -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

OLIVER!

4%

Alegra Batara -- Reboot Theatre Company

ORDINARY DAYS

4%

Eilish Rhoades -- SecondStory Rep

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Sonja Rose Usher -- Renton Civic Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Elizabeth Theriault -- Spokane Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

3%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Mariah Lyttle -- Village Theatre

ROCKY

3%

Mariesa Genzale -- Tacoma Little Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

Noah Graybeal -- Spokane Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Jasmine Joshua -- Reboot Theatre Company

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

3%

Andrea Olsen -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Nicole Roundy -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

Max Lopuszynski -- SecondStory Rep

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Alex Lewis -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Brian Pucheu -- Latitude Theatre

RENT

2%

Rebecca Cort -- Harlequin Productions

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Canaan Barbery -- The Spartan Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

2%

Anabel Chacon -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

CARRIE

2%

Alia Thomaier -- Ballyhoo Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Kalla Mort -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Cassi Q. Kohl -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Kerstin Anderson -- The 5th Ave Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

7%

Varun Kainth -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

4%

Thor Edgell -- Spokane Civic Theatre

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

4%

Scot Charles Anderson -- SecondStory Rep

HELL'S CANYON

4%

Adele Lim -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

Ruby Petrie -- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta) -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

3%

Zeke Cox -- The Spartan Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Maleah Muriekes -- Driftwood theatre

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

2%

Sarah Rose Nottingham -- SecondStory Repertory

DOUBT

2%

Daniel Wood -- SecondStory Repertory

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Alexandra Haas -- The Spartan Theatre

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

2%

Terry Boyd -- SecondStory Rep

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Britta Grass -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

BJ Smyth -- SecondStory Rep

MACBETH

2%

Chris Soldevilla -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

DRINKING HABITS

2%

Amanda Petrowski -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

GOLDEN

1%

Tracy Michelle Hughes -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

1%

Asa Sholdez -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

Alegra Batara -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

1%

Scott Larson -- The Spartan Theatre

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Eyual Degaga -- Underground Theater

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Ejay Amor -- The Underground Theater

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

1%

Ayanna Bria Bakari -- Seattle Rep

DRINKING HABITS

1%

Avery Medalia -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

7%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

EURYDICE

5%

- Bainbridge Performing Arts

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

- Seattle Repertory

DRINKING HABITS

5%

- Drinking Habits

DANCE WITH ME

5%

- Dare to Dance Seattle

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES

5%

- SecondStory Repertory

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

- Seattle Rep

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

4%

- SecondStory Rep

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

- The Spartan Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

3%

- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

JURASSIC PARKING LOT

3%

- Seattle Public Theater

GOLDEN

2%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DOUBT

2%

- SecondStory Repertory

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

HELL'S CANYON

2%

- Washington Ensemble Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

THE RAVEN

2%

- Noveltease Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

- Taproot Theatre

MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

- Edmonds Driftwood Players

FOR COLORED BOYZ

2%

- The Underground Theater

CONSTELLATIONS

2%

- SecondStory Rep

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

- Pratidwhani/Seattle Public Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

2%

- Renton Civic Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

- The Spartan Theatre

TOSCA

53%

- Seattle Opera

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

47%

- Latitude Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

8%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

David Baker -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Denny Pham -- The Spartan Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

4%

David Baker -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

URINETOWN

4%

Erik Furuheim -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

4%

Thaddeus Wilson -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

4%

Jeff Church -- Reboot Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Carey Wong -- Village Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

3%

Caleb Corey -- Ballyhoo Theatre

CLUE THE MUSICAL

3%

Chris Ertel -- Edmonds Driftwood Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

3%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Tom LeClair -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Tom Buderwitz -- Seattle Repertory Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

BE MORE CHILL

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

2%

Peter Rossing -- Spokane Civic Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

ORDINARY DAYS

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

GOLDEN

2%

Parmida Ziaei -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

2%

Julia Welch -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Parmida Ziaei -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING

2%

Andrea Bush -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

JETTISON TO EUROPA

2%

Adair Cormack -- Annex Theatre

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

1%

Scott Randall -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

ROCKY

1%

Blake R. York -- Tacoma Little Theatre

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

5%

Ari Nikas -- Renton Civic Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

5%

Charles Blankenship -- The Spartan Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

5%

Daniel Urzika -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

5%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Rep

ANASTASIA

4%

Matt Hadlock -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

4%

Amber Granger -- Latitude Theatre

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

4%

Autumn Clelland -- The Spartan Theatre

YAGA

4%

Alex Parr -- Dacha Theatre

OUR TOWN

3%

Yana Ramos -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Haley Parcher -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

CLUE: THE MUSICAL

3%

Henry S Brown Jr -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

OLIVER!

3%

Joshua Valdez -- Reboot Theatre Company

GOLDEN

3%

Erin Bednarz -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DRINKING HABITS

3%

Matt Jorgensen -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

HOLMES & WATSON

2%

Mark Chenovick -- SecondStory Repertory

HOUSE OF JOY

2%

Rob Witmer -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

ATHENA

2%

Andi Villegas -- ArtsWest

HAUNTING HOLIDAYS

2%

Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely -- The Spartan Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks -- The Spartan Theatre

CATS

2%

Greg Gasparyan -- Woodland Park Players

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Josh Valdez -- PFP Productions

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

2%

Mike Pieckiel -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY

2%

Larry D. Fowler Jr -- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project

FOR COLORED BOYZ

1%

Keith Schindler -- The Underground Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Gatieh Nacario -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Shermona Mitchell -- Village Theatre

BE MORE CHILL

4%

Tommy Beale -- SecondStory Repertory

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

4%

Kate Conners -- Renton Civic Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

4%

Dakota Moses -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

4%

Aubrey Hurtel -- The Spartan Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

Allen Fitzpatrick -- 5th Avenue Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

3%

Lilah Gail -- Spokane Civic Theatre

HERE & THEIR

3%

Juniper Johns -- Independent

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Bill Kusler -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

3%

Addison Anderberg -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL

3%

Lisa Stromme Warren -- Renton Civic Theatre

OLIVER!

3%

Marnie Wingett -- Reboot Theatre Company

DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE

3%

Jayshree Khanikar -- Broadway performance hall

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Owen Henderson -- Spokane Civic Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Eric Hartley -- Renton Civic Theatre

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

2%

Andrea Bates -- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Diana Trotter -- Ballyhoo Theatre

REEFER MADNESS

2%

Autumn Jade Taylor -- The Spartan Theatre

INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA

2%

Amy Burr -- Latitude Theatre

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

2%

Teddy Meyer -- Ballyhoo Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

Elizabeth Spindler -- Spokane Civic Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

2%

Rylynn Davis -- Ballyhoo Theatre

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE

2%

Kate Jaeger -- Taproot Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

2%

Franco Weaver -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

EURYDICE

6%

Reed Viydo -- Bainbridge Performing Arts

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

5%

Ahnika Klimper -- Spokane Civic Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

5%

Alegra Batara -- Taproot Theatre

DOUBT (CAST A)

4%

Ashley Rose Klimper -- SecondStory Repertory

GOLDEN

4%

Kaughlin Caver -- ACT Contemporary Theatre

HOUSE OF JOY

4%

Aarti Tiwari -- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater

PRIMARY TRUST

4%

Andrew Lee Creech -- Seattle Rep

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

3%

Jeremy Radick -- SecondStory Rep

SHERLOCK CAROL

3%

Ben st Hillaire -- Red Curtain Foundation

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

3%

Egara Aragoneses Ruiz -- The Spartan Theatre

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

3%

Julia Kuzmich -- Renton Civic Theatre

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

3%

Rebecca Craven -- Spokane Civic Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

2%

Scott Larson -- The Spartan Theatre

THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE

2%

Jon Jordan -- Spokane Civic Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Daniel Hanlon -- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY

2%

David Alan Morrison -- Edmonds Driftwood Players

BARBECUE APOCALYPSE

2%

Jonathan Andersen -- The Spartan Theatre

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

Van Lang Pham -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY

2%

James Lee -- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions

EMMA

2%

James Schilling -- Dacha Theatre

HELL'S CANYON

2%

Valerie Ryan Miller -- Washington Ensemble Theatre

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

2%

Tadd Morgan -- SecondStory Repertory

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

2%

Gabriell Saldago -- Seattle Rep

SECOND SAMUEL

1%

Brynne Garman -- The Phoenix Theatre

DEATHTRAP

1%

Sara Trowbridge -- Woodinville Rep

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS

19%

- Taproot Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

17%

- Spokane Civic Theatre

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

15%

- Ballyhoo Theatre

LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)

9%

- The Spartan Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

- Eastern Washington University

SONGS OF THE MOON

8%

- 5th Avenue Theatre

FANCY DANCER

6%

- Seattle Rep

LAUGHS IN SPANISH

5%

- Seattle Rep

THE PA'AKAI WE BRING

4%

- Seattle Children's Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

- Seattle Rep

THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)

3%

- ACT Contemporary Theatre

DUEL REALITY

2%

- Seattle Rep

10%

Spokane Civic Theatre

9%

Spokane Valley Summer Theatre

7%

SecondStory Repertory

5%

Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre

5%

Bainbridge Performing Arts

5%

Renton Civic Theatre

4%

Edmonds Driftwood Players

4%

Seattle Rep

4%

Reboot Theatre Company

4%

5th Avenue Theatre

3%

Pend Orielle Playhouse

3%

Edmond Driftwood Players, Edmonds Washington

3%

Taproot Theatre

3%

Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts

3%

Ballyhoo Theatre

3%

Dacha Theatre

2%

ArtsWest

2%

ACT Contemporary Theatre

2%

The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College

1%

Latitude Theatre

1%

Noveltease Theatre

1%

Can Can

1%

Seattle Shakespeare Company

1%

Pratidhwani

1%

Sky Performing Arts

