Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; Spokane Civic Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Lady Gaga
- THE MAYHEM BALL
- Climate Pledge Arena
13%
Larissa FastHorse
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
8%
Azadeh Zanjani
- WHERE IS HERE?
- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater
7%
Ruby Petrie
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Carly Corey
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
6%
Joel Underwood
- BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN
- Key City Public Theatre
5%
Ahamefule J. Oluo
- THE THINGS AROUND US
- Intiman
5%
Micaiah Miller
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Charlotte Warren
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Meg Barlow-Jones
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Paul Budraitis
- I LOVE THAT FOR YOU
- On the Boards
3%
Jeffery Wallace II
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Kawika Huston
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Steve Schoonover
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
John Betchel
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- CanCan seattle
3%
Michelle Nicole Matlock
- THE MAMMY PROJECT
- Intiman Theatre
3%
Jonathan Betchtel
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
2%
Christa Holbrook
- NOT FADE AWAY!
- Key City Public Theater
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
14%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
7%
Bonni Dichone
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Angela Rose Pierson
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%
Angela Pierson
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
5%
Andrea Olsen
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Annalisa Brinchmann
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
5%
Mackenzie Malhotra
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
5%
Elizabeth Richmond Posluns
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%
Alia Thomaier
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
3%
Alaina Dale
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
3%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Jimmy Shields
- FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF
- The Underground Theater
3%
Alyza DelPan-Monley
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Vania C. Bynum
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
2%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Natalya Czosnyka
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Eury Rivera
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
2%
Shana Carroll
- DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%
Alex Kronz
- THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Fae Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
1%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom & Stacey Bush
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Esther Iverson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Breanne Pancarik
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%
Jamie L. Suter
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Krista Lofgren
- THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- SecondStory Repertory
5%
Patty Garegnani
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Jocelyne Fowler
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
5%
Dawn Janow
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%
Rachel Brinn
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Ella Swenson
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Patty Garegnani
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Danielle Nieves
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Ty Pyne
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Angela Balogh Calin
- THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH
- Seattle Rep
3%
Diane Johnston
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Fantasia Rose
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Lee Ann Hittenberger
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Danielle Nieves
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Cathy Hunt
- NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT
- Seattle Rep
2%
Jessica ray
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
2%
Kilah Williams
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Ricky German
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Ro Miller
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
1%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
29%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
15%SLEEPING BEAUTY
- PNW Ballet
14%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
13%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
12%ROMEO ET JULIETTE
- Pacific Northwest Ballet
10%NOIR
- Can Can
5%SIGN OF THE TIMES
- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Collin J. Pittmann
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Adam Othman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%
Timothy McCuen Piggee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%
Hazel Bean
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Yvonne A.K. Johnson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Taylor Davis
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Jasmine Joshua
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
5%
Jake Schaefer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Jake Schaefer
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Sanders
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%
Doug Fahl
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Scot Charles Anderson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Scot Charles Anderson
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Denis Jones
- MARY POPPINS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
3%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Logan Ellis
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Shileah Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Ruben Van Kempen
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Chris Pink
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
2%
Chris Pink
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
1%
Karen Lund
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Melody Deatherage
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
6%
Bryar Freed-Golden
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Chris Hansen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Christen Muir
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Zheng Wang
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%
Dámaso Rodríguez
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
3%
Alicia Mendez
- DEATHTRAP
- Woodinville Rep
3%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Doug Fahl
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Sophia Franzella
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
3%
Kim Douthit
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Doug Knoop
- DOUBT
- Secondstory Repertory
3%
Rebecca Craven
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Chris Nardine
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Paul Fleming
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Annie Lareau
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Joseph C. Walsh
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Lakewood Playhouse
2%
Mimi Katano
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
Valerie Curtis-Newton
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Diane Jamieson
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Red Curtain Foundation
2%
Mathew Wright
- THE EFFECT
- ArtsWest
2%
Logan Ellis
- THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
1%Best Ensemble JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
3%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
2%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
2%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%SECOND SAMUEL
- The Phoenix Theatre
2%THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
8%
Logan Tiedt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Bryan D. Durbin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Rob Falk
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Jacob Viramontes
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Logan Tiedt
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Carolina Johnson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Brent Stainer
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Jacob Viramontes
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
3%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Scott Randall
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Elizabeth Lewis
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Charles Blankenship
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Ahren Buhmann
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Andrew D. Smith
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
2%
Xavier Pierce
- AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%
Adem Hayyu
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Cami Taliaferro-Barber
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Gwyn Skone
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Lewis
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Ahren Buhmann
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Mark Chenovick
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Repertory
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Christian Skok
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
10%
Cedric Bidwell Williams
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
9%
Shawna Avinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
8%
David Brewster
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%
Sam Peters
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
6%
Gabe Mangiante
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
6%
Cynthia Kirkman Romoff
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
R.J. Tancioco
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
5%
Gabriel Mangiante
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
5%
Chris Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
4%
Sam L. Townsend Jr
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
4%
John Allman
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Claire Marx
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
3%
Shadrack Scott
- CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Heather MacLaughlin Garbes
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
3%
Kelli Shill
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Max Chastain
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Malex Reed
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Deborah Rambo Sinn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Zheng Wang
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
1%
Riley Brule
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
1%
Linda Dowdell
- WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theater
0%Best Musical JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
7%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
6%CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%WAITRESS
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
5%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%ORIDNARY DAYS
- Secondstory Repertory
3%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%RENT
- Harlequin Productions
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
1%CARRIE
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
16%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre
13%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
11%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
8%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
8%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
6%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
5%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease
3%EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions
3%MOTHER RUSSIA
- Seattle Rep
3%MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%CARMELITA
- Key City Public Theater
2%SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER
- Latitude Theatre
2%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%CORNELIA'S VISITORS
- eSe Teatro
1%JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
1%THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Landon Toth
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Grant Measures
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Reese Sigman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Alegra Batara
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Eilish Rhoades
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Sonja Rose Usher
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Elizabeth Theriault
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Ruby Petrie
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Mariah Lyttle
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Mariesa Genzale
- ROCKY
- Tacoma Little Theatre
3%
Noah Graybeal
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Jasmine Joshua
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Britta Grass
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Andrea Olsen
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Nicole Roundy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Max Lopuszynski
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Alex Lewis
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Brian Pucheu
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Rebecca Cort
- RENT
- Harlequin Productions
2%
Canaan Barbery
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Anabel Chacon
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Alia Thomaier
- CARRIE
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Kalla Mort
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Cassi Q. Kohl
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Kerstin Anderson
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
7%
Thor Edgell
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Scot Charles Anderson
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Adele Lim
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
4%
Ruby Petrie
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta)
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Eric Hartley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Zeke Cox
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Maleah Muriekes
- DRINKING HABITS
- Driftwood theatre
2%
Sarah Rose Nottingham
- GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Daniel Wood
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Alexandra Haas
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Terry Boyd
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Britta Grass
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
BJ Smyth
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Chris Soldevilla
- MACBETH
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Amanda Petrowski
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Tracy Michelle Hughes
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Asa Sholdez
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
1%
Alegra Batara
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
Scott Larson
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
1%
Eyual Degaga
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- Underground Theater
1%
Ejay Amor
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
1%
Ayanna Bria Bakari
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep
1%
Avery Medalia
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
1%Best Play AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory
5%DRINKING HABITS
- Drinking Habits
5%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
5%GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
5%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
4%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
3%CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
3%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease Theatre
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%MIRACLE ON 34 TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
2%CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidwhani/Seattle Public Theatre
2%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Seattle Opera
53%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
47%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
8%
David Baker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Denny Pham
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
David Baker
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Erik Furuheim
- URINETOWN
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Thaddeus Wilson
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Jeff Church
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Carey Wong
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Caleb Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Theater
3%
Peter Rossing
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Tom LeClair
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Tom Buderwitz
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Peter Rossing
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Parmida Ziaei
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Julia Welch
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Parmida Ziaei
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Andrea Bush
- MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Adair Cormack
- JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Blake R. York
- ROCKY
- Tacoma Little Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Urzika
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
9%
Ari Nikas
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Charles Blankenship
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Daniel Urzika
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
5%
Matt Hadlock
- ANASTASIA
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Amber Granger
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Autumn Clelland
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Alex Parr
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
4%
Yana Ramos
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Haley Parcher
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Henry S Brown Jr
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Joshua Valdez
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Erin Bednarz
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Matt Jorgensen
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Mark Chenovick
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Rob Witmer
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Andi Villegas
- ATHENA
- ArtsWest
2%
Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Greg Gasparyan
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Josh Valdez
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- PFP Productions
2%
Mike Pieckiel
- THE WOMAN IN BLACK
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Larry D. Fowler Jr
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project
2%
Keith Schindler
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gatieh Nacario
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
9%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%
Tommy Beale
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Kate Conners
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Dakota Moses
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Aubrey Hurtel
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Allen Fitzpatrick
- WAITRESS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Lilah Gail
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Juniper Johns
- HERE & THEIR
- Independent
3%
Bill Kusler
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Addison Anderberg
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Lisa Stromme Warren
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Marnie Wingett
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Jayshree Khanikar
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Owen Henderson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Eric Hartley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Andrea Bates
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Diana Trotter
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Autumn Jade Taylor
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Amy Burr
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Teddy Meyer
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Elizabeth Spindler
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Rylynn Davis
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Kate Jaeger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Franco Weaver
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
6%
Ahnika Klimper
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Alegra Batara
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
5%
Ashley Rose Klimper
- DOUBT (CAST A)
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Kaughlin Caver
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
4%
Aarti Tiwari
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
4%
Andrew Lee Creech
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%
Jeremy Radick
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Ben st Hillaire
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Red Curtain Foundation
3%
Egara Aragoneses Ruiz
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Julia Kuzmich
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Rebecca Craven
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Scott Larson
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Jon Jordan
- THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Daniel Hanlon
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
David Alan Morrison
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Jonathan Andersen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Van Lang Pham
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
James Lee
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
James Schilling
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Valerie Ryan Miller
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%
Tadd Morgan
- THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Gabriell Saldago
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
2%
Brynne Garman
- SECOND SAMUEL
- The Phoenix Theatre
1%
Sara Trowbridge
- DEATHTRAP
- Woodinville Rep
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
- Taproot Theatre
19%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
17%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
15%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
9%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
9%SONGS OF THE MOON
- 5th Avenue Theatre
8%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep
6%LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
5%THE PA'AKAI WE BRING
- Seattle Children's Theatre
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
3%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Spokane Civic Theatre
10%
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
9%
SecondStory Repertory
7%
Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre
5%
Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%
Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Seattle Rep
4%
Reboot Theatre Company
4%
5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Pend Orielle Playhouse
3%
Edmond Driftwood Players, Edmonds Washington
3%
Taproot Theatre
3%
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Dacha Theatre
3%
ArtsWest
2%
ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College
2%
Latitude Theatre
1%
Noveltease Theatre
1%
Can Can
1%
Seattle Shakespeare Company
1%
Pratidhwani
1%
Sky Performing Arts
1%