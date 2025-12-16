Seattle Women's Chorus Honors Women's Stories in New Concert

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate the power, passion, and enduring impact of women's voices in Legacy, the upcoming Seattle Women's Chorus concert that explores the stories we inherit, the futures we shape, and the resilience carried from one generation to the next.

Legacy is the first major concert led by Seattle Women's Chorus' new resident conductor, Beth Ann Bonnecroy — a seasoned conductor, celebrated voice teacher, and lifelong musician — and is the first woman to hold the role.

This one-weekend-only performance showcases an inspiring program of classical and contemporary works from female, BIPOC, trans, and non-binary composers. Legacy invites audiences on a musical journey through themes of environment, family, community, and justice — featuring pieces that honor trailblazers, lift up marginalized voices, and celebrate the collective power of women's experiences.

“Legacy brings together music that speaks to who we are, who we've been, and who we can become,” said Beth Ann Bonnecroy, Seattle Women's Chorus resident conductor. “These pieces honor communities that have shaped our world — and continue to do so — through courage, creativity, and compassion. We're excited to share a concert that uplifts stories too often left untold.”

Highlights include Moira Smiley's “We Are Timeless,” a stirring tribute to individuality and human connection, and Alicia Lee's “Say Her Name,” a poignant remembrance of women of color — particularly Black and trans women — whose lives were taken by violence. Familiar favorites such as Bob Dylan's “The Times They Are A-Changin',” Marvin Gaye's “Mercy Mercy Me,” and a joyful mashup of “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and “Love Train” round out the concert with hope and musical nostalgia.

“Legacy honors the stories that shape us and the voices that guide us forward,” said Paul Caldwell, Seattle Women's Chorus artistic director. “I'm deeply proud of the powerful music our singers are bringing to life.”

“This program is a testament to the chorus's mission: to use music as a force for connection, reflection, and change,” said Craig Coogan, Seattle Women's Chorus executive director. “Legacy blends joy, remembrance, and advocacy in a way that only Seattle Women's Chorus can, and we're thrilled to welcome audiences into this powerful musical experience.”

