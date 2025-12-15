Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; REEFER MADNESS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Lady Gaga
- THE MAYHEM BALL
- Climate Pledge Arena
13%
Cassi Q Kohl
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
12%
Carly Corey
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
9%
Larissa FastHorse
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
8%
Ruby Petrie
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Azadeh Zanjani
- WHERE IS HERE?
- Seda Theatre Ensemble/Seattle Public Theater
7%
John Betchel
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- CanCan seattle
6%
Joel Underwood
- BLOWIN' IN THE WIND: THE SONGS & STORIES OF BOB DYLAN
- Key City Public Theatre
5%
Jonathan Betchtel
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
5%
Ahamefule J. Oluo
- THE THINGS AROUND US
- Intiman
5%
Micaiah Miller
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Meg Barlow-Jones
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Charlotte Warren
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Paul Budraitis
- I LOVE THAT FOR YOU
- On the Boards
3%
Jeffery Wallace II
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Steve Schoonover
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Kawika Huston
- MISCAST CABARET
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Michelle Nicole Matlock
- THE MAMMY PROJECT
- Intiman Theatre
2%
Christa Holbrook
- NOT FADE AWAY!
- Key City Public Theater
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Rose Pierson
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
13%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
9%
Bonni Dichone
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
8%
Angela Rose Pierson
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Fae Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
5%
Angela Pierson
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
5%
Andrea Olsen
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Annalisa Brinchmann
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Mackenzie Malhotra
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Elizabeth Richmond Posluns
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%
Laura McFarlane, Elizabeth Posluns
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Alia Thomaier
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Alaina Dale
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
3%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Jimmy Shields
- FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN’T ENUFF
- The Underground Theater
2%
Alyza DelPan-Monley
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Vania C. Bynum
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
2%
Alex Kronz
- THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Shana Carroll
- DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Natalya Czosnyka
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Eury Rivera
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%
Dare to Dance Team
- DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shadou Mintrone
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
7%
Breanne Pancarik
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
7%
Esther Iverson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Jamie L. Suter
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
7%
Patty Garegnani
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Dawn Janow
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Patty Garegnani
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Krista Lofgren
- THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Jocelyne Fowler
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
4%
Rachel Brinn
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Ella Swenson
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Danielle Nieves
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Angela Balogh Calin
- THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH
- Seattle Rep
3%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Diane Johnston
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Eury Rivera
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
2%
Ty Pyne
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Cathy Hunt
- NOEL COWARD'S BLITHE SPIRIT
- Seattle Rep
2%
Fantasia Rose
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Danielle Nieves
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Lee Ann Hittenberger
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
2%
Kilah Williams
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%
Jessica ray
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
1%
Danielle Nieves
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
1%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
28%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
17%SLEEPING BEAUTY
- PNW Ballet
12%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
11%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
11%NOIR
- Can Can
11%ROMEO ET JULIETTE
- Pacific Northwest Ballet
9%SIGN OF THE TIMES
- Shorecrest Performing Arts Center
1%Best Direction Of A Musical
Anna Doepp
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
9%
Hazel Bean
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
7%
Collin J. Pittmann
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%
Adam Othman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
Timothy McCuen Piggee
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%
Yvonne A.K. Johnson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Jake Schaefer
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Chris Pink
- HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
4%
Jasmine Joshua
- HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
4%
Jake Schaefer
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Sanders
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%
Christopher Kidder-Mostrom
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Taylor Davis
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Chris Pink
- DOLLY AND THE GOLDEN TASSEL
- Can Can
4%
Doug Fahl
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Denis Jones
- MARY POPPINS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
3%
Lisa Shriver
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Logan Ellis
- THE THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Shileah Corey
- A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Ruben Van Kempen
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%
Shileah Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%
Karen Lund
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Agastya Kohli and Moumita Bhattacharya
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
8%
Melody Deatherage
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
8%
Chris Hansen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
Bryar Freed-Golden
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
5%
Zheng Wang
- DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%
Dámaso Rodríguez
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
4%
Christen Muir
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Alicia Mendez
- DEATHTRAP
- Woodinville Rep
3%
Paul Fleming
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Kim Douthit
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Doug Fahl
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Sophia Franzella
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Rebecca Craven
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Joseph C. Walsh
- THE LARAMIE PROJECT
- Lakewood Playhouse
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Annie Lareau
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Doug Knoop
- DOUBT
- Secondstory Repertory
2%
Bretteney Beverly
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Chay Yew
- FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%
Chris Nardine
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Chad Dexter Kinsman
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
2%
Valerie Curtis-Newton
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
2%
Mimi Katano
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
1%
Diane Jamieson
- ANNE OF GREEN GABLES
- Red Curtain Foundation
1%Best Ensemble JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
4%REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
3%CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Rep
2%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
2%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
1%DANCE WITH ME
- Theatre Off Jackson
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
8%
Robert Matos
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
6%
Logan Tiedt
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Bryan D. Durbin
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
Rob Falk
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Allysa Johns
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Logan Tiedt
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Jacob Viramontes
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Lewis
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Carolina Johnson
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Brent Stainer
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Ahren Buhmann
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Jacob Viramontes
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Charles Blankenship
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Scott Randall
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Cami Taliaferro-Barber
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Elizabeth Lewis
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Andrew D. Smith
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
2%
Adem Hayyu
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%
Mark Chenovick
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Xavier Pierce
- AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%
Gwyn Skone
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Chris Pink
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
11%
Emily Lauckhart & Shadrack Scott
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
9%
Christian Skok
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
9%
Cedric Bidwell Williams
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
9%
Shawna Avinger
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
David Brewster
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Cynthia Kirkman Romoff
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%
R.J. Tancioco
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Union Arts Center
5%
Sam Peters
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
5%
Gabe Mangiante
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Gabriel Mangiante
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Sam L. Townsend Jr
- BLACK NATIVITY
- Intiman and The Hansberry Project
4%
Claire Marx
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
3%
Kelli Shill
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
John Allman
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Heather MacLaughlin Garbes
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Max Chastain
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Deborah Rambo Sinn
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Malex Reed
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Zheng Wang
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
2%
Riley Brule
- SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
1%
Linda Dowdell
- WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theater
0%Best Musical REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
9%CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
8%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
6%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
6%THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL
- Can Can
6%WAITRESS
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
5%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
4%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
4%OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
3%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
3%BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
3%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%ORIDNARY DAYS
- Secondstory Repertory
2%THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%AFTER MIDNIGHT
- The 5th Avenue Theatre
2%RENT
- Harlequin Productions
2%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
1%CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- The Habit/Seattle Public Theatre
16%HERE & THEIR
- Jazzie Rae Productions
12%DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
11%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
10%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
8%FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
7%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
5%MOTHER RUSSIA
- Seattle Rep
5%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease
4%EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions
4%CARMELITA
- Key City Public Theater
4%MRS. LOMAN IS LEAVING
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%VICTORIAN CHRISTMAS CARDS: RETURN 2 SENDER
- Latitude Theatre
2%WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
2%SNOWED IN (AGAIN)
- ArtsWest
2%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%CORNELIA'S VISITORS
- eSe Teatro
2%THE WILD MAN OF THE WYNOOCHEE
- Key City Public Theatre
1%JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Alegra Batara
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
6%
Grant Measures
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Landon Toth
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Reese Sigman
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Ruby Petrie
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Mariah Lyttle
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Sonja Rose Usher
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Theriault
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Eilish Rhoades
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Alex Lewis
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Britta Grass
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Andrea Olsen
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Jasmine Joshua
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Noah Graybeal
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Mariesa Genzale
- ROCKY
- Tacoma Little Theatre
2%
Kalla Mort
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Nicole Roundy
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Chasen letellier
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington university theater
2%
Canaan Barbery
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Kerstin Anderson
- WAITRESS
- The 5th Ave Theatre
2%
Brian Pucheu
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
2%
Jameson Elton
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
2%
Cassi Q. Kohl
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Rebecca Cort
- RENT
- Harlequin Productions
2%
Alia Thomaier
- CARRIE
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%Best Performer In A Play
Varun Kainth
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
9%
Thor Edgell
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Ruby Petrie
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Matt Koenig
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Island Shakespeare Festival
4%
Adele Lim
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
3%
Scot Charles Anderson
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%
Zeke Cox
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Somtochukwu Muo (Sister Augusta)
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Eric Hartley
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Maleah Muriekes
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Alexandra Haas
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Amanda Petrowski
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Sarah Rose Nottingham
- GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Asa Sholdez
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Terry Boyd
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Daniel Wood
- DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Chris Soldevilla
- MACBETH
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Britta Grass
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
1%
Ty Willis
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%
jon anderson
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- spokane falls spartan theatre
1%
BJ Smyth
- CONSTELLATIONS
- SecondStory Rep
1%
Ayanna Bria Bakari
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep
1%
Scott Larson
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
1%
Eyual Degaga
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- Underground Theater
1%
Alegra Batara
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
1%Best Play AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
8%MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
6%EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory
5%DRINKING HABITS
- DRINKING HABITS (Edmonds Driftwood Players)
4%DANCE WITH ME
- Dare to Dance Seattle
4%BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES
- SecondStory Repertory
4%GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
3%HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
3%KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%JURASSIC PARKING LOT
- Seattle Public Theater
2%GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Taproot Theatre
2%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%DOUBT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%39 STEPS
- As if Theatre Company
2%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep/Seattle Children's Theatre
2%THE RAVEN
- Noveltease Theatre
2%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- The Spartan Theatre
2%HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
2%DIAL M FOR MURDER
- Village Theatre
2%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera TOSCA
- Seattle Opera
53%INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
47%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Denny Pham
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
10%
Denny Pham
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
6%
David Baker
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
6%
Jonathan Betchtel
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
5%
David Baker
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Peter Rossing
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Erik Furuheim
- URINETOWN
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
3%
Tom Buderwitz
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Seattle Repertory Theatre
3%
Chris Ertel
- CLUE THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Theater
3%
Carey Wong
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
3%
Thaddeus Wilson
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Jeff Church
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Caleb Corey
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
3%
Peter Rossing
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Tom LeClair
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Mark Chenovick
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Brian Fletcher
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Scott Randall
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Julia Welch
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Adair Cormack
- JETTISON TO EUROPA
- Annex Theatre
2%
Mark Chenovick
- ORDINARY DAYS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Parmida Ziaei
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
An-Lin Dauber
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
2%
Parmida Ziaei
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Urzika
- JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Amber Granger
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
6%
Dave Pezzner
- CARNIVAL OF CURIOSITIES
- Can Can
5%
Charles Blankenship
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Autumn Clelland
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
5%
Daniel Urzika
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
5%
Ari Nikas
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
5%
Mark Chenovick
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Rep
4%
Matt Jorgensen
- DRINKING HABITS
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Matt Hadlock
- ANASTASIA
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Alex Parr
- YAGA
- Dacha Theatre
4%
Henry S Brown Jr
- CLUE: THE MUSICAL
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
3%
Joshua Valdez
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Yana Ramos
- OUR TOWN
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Haley Parcher
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Larry D. Fowler Jr
- BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY
- Seattle Rep and The Hansberry Project
2%
Rebecca Cook & Kris Neely
- HAUNTING HOLIDAYS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Charles Blankenship & Zackary Jenks
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Erin Bednarz
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Andi Villegas
- ATHENA
- ArtsWest
2%
Mark Chenovick
- HOLMES & WATSON
- SecondStory Repertory
2%
Rob Witmer
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
2%
Henry S Brown Jr
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Cooper Benson
- KEN LUDWIG'S A FOX ON THE FAIRWAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Greg Gasparyan
- CATS
- Woodland Park Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gatieh Nacario
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
11%
Shermona Mitchell
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Village Theatre
5%
Allen Fitzpatrick
- WAITRESS
- 5th Avenue Theatre
5%
Aubrey Hurtel
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
4%
Dakota Moses
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
4%
Amy Burr
- INGVAR! A MUSICAL FURNITURE SAGA
- Latitude Theatre
4%
Tommy Beale
- BE MORE CHILL
- SecondStory Repertory
4%
Kate Conners
- I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE
- Renton Civic Theatre
4%
Lilah Gail
- WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Juniper Johns
- HERE & THEIR
- Independent
3%
Andrea Bates
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
3%
Bill Kusler
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Jayshree Khanikar
- DARE TO DANCE 14: BRAVE
- Broadway performance hall
3%
Lisa Stromme Warren
- LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL
- Renton Civic Theatre
3%
Owen Henderson
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Elizabeth Spindler
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Autumn Jade Taylor
- REEFER MADNESS
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
Marnie Wingett
- OLIVER!
- Reboot Theatre Company
2%
Eric Hartley
- LITTLE WOMEN
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Diana Trotter
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
Franco Weaver
- THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
2%
Adrienne Wells
- THREEPENNY OPERA
- Theatre Battery
2%
Kate Jaeger
- ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE
- Taproot Theatre
2%
Doug Dawson
- THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE
- Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
2%
Teddy Meyer
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Ballyhoo Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Reed Viydo
- EURYDICE
- Bainbridge Performing Arts
7%
Ahnika Klimper
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
5%
Alegra Batara
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
5%
Andrew Lee Creech
- PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
4%
Aarti Tiwari
- HOUSE OF JOY
- Pratidhwani and Seattle Public Theater
4%
Addison Anderberg
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
4%
Rebecca Craven
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Ashley Rose Klimper
- DOUBT (CAST A)
- SecondStory Repertory
3%
Kaughlin Caver
- GOLDEN
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
3%
Egara Aragoneses Ruiz
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
3%
Jon Jordan
- THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE
- Spokane Civic Theatre
3%
Jeremy Radick
- GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS
- SecondStory Rep
2%
Ben st Hillaire
- SHERLOCK CAROL
- Red Curtain Foundation
2%
Julia Kuzmich
- AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Renton Civic Theatre
2%
Jonathan Andersen
- BARBECUE APOCALYPSE
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
David Alan Morrison
- MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, THE PLAY
- Edmonds Driftwood Players
2%
Van Lang Pham
- EXOTIC DEADLY: OR THE MSG PLAY
- Pork Filled Productions/SIS Productions
2%
Scott Larson
- LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
2%
James Schilling
- EMMA
- Dacha Theatre
2%
Tim Hyland
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
Daniel Hanlon
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
2%
Khane Berry
- FOR COLORED BOYZ
- The Underground Theater
2%
Shaunyce Omar
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Taproot Theatre
1%
Valerie Ryan Miller
- HELL'S CANYON
- Washington Ensemble Theatre
1%
Gabriell Saldago
- LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
- Taproot Theatre
18%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Spokane Civic Theatre
17%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Ballyhoo Theatre
14%LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD (AND THE POWER MUTANTS)
- The Spartan Theatre
14%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Eastern Washington University
9%SONGS OF THE MOON
- 5th Avenue Theatre
7%FANCY DANCER
- Seattle Rep
6%LAUGHS IN SPANISH
- Seattle Rep
5%THE PA'AKAI WE BRING
- Seattle Children's Theatre
4%PRIMARY TRUST
- Seattle Rep
3%THE WAVE (AND WHAT CAME AFTER)
- ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%DUEL REALITY
- Seattle Rep
2%Favorite Local Theatre
Spokane Civic Theatre
10%
Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
8%
Spokane Falls Spartan Theatre
8%
Can Can
7%
Edmond Driftwood Players
7%
SecondStory Repertory
6%
Seattle Rep
5%
Bainbridge Performing Arts
4%
Renton Civic Theatre
4%
5th Avenue Theatre
4%
Reboot Theatre Company
3%
Pend Orielle Playhouse
3%
Taproot Theatre
3%
Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts
3%
Ballyhoo Theatre
2%
ArtsWest
2%
Dacha Theatre
2%
ACT Contemporary Theatre
2%
12th Ave Arts
1%
14/48 Projects
1%
Latitude Theatre
1%
Sky Performing Arts
1%
Seattle Shakespeare Company
1%
Noveltease Theatre
1%
Theatre Off Jackson
1%