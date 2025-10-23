Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Triple Door has opened its doors to This Is Halloween, the 18th annual edition of Can Can’s immersive Halloween production blending live music, dance, and theatrical spectacle. See photos of the show below.

The production features original choreography, hand-crafted costumes, and striking multimedia design by TJ Davis, transforming the stage into a vivid, dreamlike environment with a cast of 25 dancers, singers, and musicians.

Presented with craft cocktails and seasonal dishes from The Triple Door Theatre.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters



This is Halloween 2025

