Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door

The long-running Can Can production returns for its 18th year with live music and haunted cabaret.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
The Triple Door has opened its doors to This Is Halloween, the 18th annual edition of Can Can’s immersive Halloween production blending live music, dance, and theatrical spectacle. See photos of the show below.

The production features original choreography, hand-crafted costumes, and striking multimedia design by TJ Davis, transforming the stage into a vivid, dreamlike environment with a cast of 25 dancers, singers, and musicians.

Presented with craft cocktails and seasonal dishes from The Triple Door Theatre.

Photo Credit: Nate Watters

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025

Photos: THIS IS HALLOWEEN at The Triple Door Image
This is Halloween 2025



Videos