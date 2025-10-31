Patricia García Gil Named 2025-26 Early Music Seattle Emerging Artist

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Early Music Seattle has announced Patricia García Gil as the inaugural artist of its new Emerging Artist Program, designed to spotlight the field's most exciting young talent. Born from the success of Early Music Seattle's Beyond Baroque Festivals—which offer unique opportunities for artists to share their work and stories through events on and off the main stage—this residency program provides a much-needed platform for deserving artists at pivotal moments in their careers.

A versatile and prize-winning musician, Patricia García Gil has received top honors in numerous international piano and fortepiano competitions. Her artistic career has led to concert tours across Europe, the United States, and Latin America, where she combines technical brilliance with innovative programming. She is currently Artist in Residence at the Cornell Center for Historical Keyboards and Postdoctoral Associate at Cornell University.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Patricia García Gil as our 2025-26 Emerging Artist," said Artistic Director Gus Denhard. "Her work in uncovering the important role of women in the development of 19th-century European music is critical to understanding the social context of the arts in those times. Her work – in both scholarship and performance – points to the future."

To introduce you to this remarkable young artist, Early Music Seattle partners with Classical KING FM on November 7, 2025 to broadcast a performance of her program "Not Only Muses: Trailblazers of the Piano World" on Northwest Focus Live. The performance will also be performed on a replica of a Nannette Streicher Fortepiano, offered kindly for use by owner Tamara Friedman.

"I'm truly excited to share this program with Early Music Seattle, an organization whose work toward imaginative, inclusive, and socially conscious programming I deeply admire," said García Gil. "I'm also passionate about uncovering the stories and music we haven't heard enough of. Historical performance gives me a way to look back in order to understand where we are now — and to imagine a future where every voice has space to be heard."

The Northwest Focus Live program will explore how at a time when women's artistic expression was limited by expectations of propriety and domesticity, three remarkable figures — Marianna Martines, Hélène de Montgeroult, and Clara Wieck — pushed the piano into new realms of visibility, creativity, and influence. Tune in to Northwest Focus Live on November 7 at 7 PM Pacific on the air at 98.1 FM or online.