THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month
Performances run November 12 – November 27.
The SpongeBob Musical brings its underwater adventures to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Performances run November 12 - November 27.
The SpongeBob Musical is based on the series by Stephen Hillenburg, with Book by Kyle Jarrow, Musical production conceived by Tina Landau, Directed by Alison Gilbreath, Musical Direction by David Williams, and Choreography by Sarah Williams.
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!
The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.
