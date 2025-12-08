Review: MACBETH's Takeover is the Talk of Big Tech at Big Idea Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fans of the Scottish play will be excited to learn that there is a new adaptation at Big Idea Theatre this month. It’s reimagined in the Silicon Valley, with MacBeth as a scheming tech bro who will do anything to rise to the top. Kevin Adamski directs this ambitious take, proving that the Bard is relevant through time, space, and the interwebs.

LinkedIn profiles presented by the Witch (Kathleen Poe), highlight the résumés of the players in the moor, setting the scene for some unexpected humor and deadly motivation. A vaping Banquo (Greyson Horst) accompanies MacBeth (John Malin) on a journey through a forest of cubicles. When his wife, Lady MacBeth (Jillian Owens), isn’t practicing yoga, she’s supporting his lofty aspirations, which include a corporate takeover of King Duncan’s (Christine Nicholson) assets. As the body count rises, the tech grunts keep score on their cubicle walls, ever slaves to the machine and stuck in a perpetual cycle of living to work. Greed is the name of the game, and MacDuff (Thomas Dean) and Malcolm (Marcos Simental) are determined to ensure that MacBeth doesn’t win.

The entire cast is thrillingly unhinged, and it’s uplifting to see a production that incorporates humor and some good old-fashioned food throwing. This collision of classical and contemporary sees its strength in incorporating the themes of greed, morality, and destiny into a very unique and relatable setting. It still feels like MacBeth, although sometimes it’s difficult to connect the language with the modern surroundings. In all, it’s a great reboot and you’d do well to get to the theatre in high-speed before it’s gone.

MacBeth plays at Big Idea Theatre through December 13th. Tickets may be found online at bigideatheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (916) 960-3036.

Photo credit: Kevin Adamski

