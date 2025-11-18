Interview: Student Spotlight - Cooper Miller Takes His Final Bow at Christian Brothers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Our Class of 2026 Student Spotlight shines on an engaging and exceptionally talented young man. You might remember him as Chip from Music Circus’ most recent production of Beauty and the Beast. Cooper Miller is a senior at Christian Brothers High School and has just finished his theatre career there on a high note as Seymour Krelborn in their fall musical, Little Shop of Horrors. With his commanding performances and effervescent presence, Cooper is due to join the ranks of other Sacramentans who have forged their path to the Great White Way. BroadwayWorld spoke to him about his goals and future as he plants roots beyond Sacramento.

Cooper, I saw you this weekend in a phenomenal production of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour Krelborn. You were excellent. How did you prepare for the role? Do you relate to Seymour in any way?

I like to think about the story and how Seymour feels in each scene. Once you have your emotions down, the words are just stewards of that and makes it easier to remember the lines. I don’t really relate to him, but sometimes I do have interests that other people don’t have, so that’s similar. I have a lot more guidance in my life than he does.

Now, you are obviously a triple threat. Tell us about your musical theatre evolution. How did you get involved and where did you do your training?

I was in my first show when I was six years old. I was in Schoolhouse Rock. I sang “Three is a Magic Number.” I started loving it and started doing show after show. I’ve done most of my shows and training at Musical Mayhem Productions (MMP) in Elk Grove. I’ve done a couple shows up in Roseville at RTAA and some at Music Circus in the summer. In terms of training, my vocal teacher is Jennifer Schapiro and I owe most of my acting training to MMP. I was part of their year-long weekly program where you take classes in acting, singing, and dance. Most of my dance training was at Elite Studio of Dance.

Sometimes finding a male in community theatre is like finding a unicorn. Did you ever feel like you were alone in youth productions?

I was very lucky that there were other males, but of course the guys were outnumbered. For about every five girls there was one boy. We’re all friends because it’s a smaller, tight-knit group.

You’re a senior now. What are your plans after graduation?

A lot of my top schools are in New York City and Boston, and along the East Coast. In the college theatre process you have to turn in videos of yourself singing and acting, and once you pass that you go to an audition. This weekend I’m going to the Boston Conservatory and Emerson College. My top choice is Pace University in New York City.

This was your last musical at Christian Brothers High School. How has the theatre experience been here for you? Did you choose this school for the theatre program?

My older brother went there and they have an awesome live broadcast class, which I wanted to take. I’ve been doing theatre consistently and I’ve loved it. That shows that Mr. Jackson picks are out of left field but, when I look at them on paper, it’s such a fun list. He’s created such a great resume for me. I’ve done Avenue Q, Little Shop, a 1920s musical called No, No, Nanette, and Seussical. It’s been such a great variety.

Did they do any modifications to Avenue Q?

They have a teen version. We have a preview of each show where the staff comes and watches it before opening. The next morning, the theatre teacher got called into the front office. They said, “We can’t let you do this.” We ended up doing a little speech before each show. There were a lot of adjustments.

What has been your favorite role that you’ve played?

Right before Little Shop, I did a production of All Shook Up at MMP and I got to play Chad and that was so fun. I love dancing, but of course I also love singing so it was great to have a principal role where I got to do all three.

Do you have shows coming up at MMP?

Starting in April, I’ll have rehearsals for Legally Blonde and that will play in June.

What is your dream role?

Someday, I think it would be really fun to play Dr. Pomatter in Waitress. That show is so beautiful and fun. Anything in Wicked: Boq, Fiyero, any ensemble.

What advice would you give to younger students who want to get into theatre?

I’d say put yourself out there. I feel like there a few kids in this sho who waited a couple years to audition and wished they had started sooner. If you have any inkling, just go for it. If you want to take it seriously, getting into classes at any time helps. It helps build community, you learn more, and it’s worth investing in yourself.

What is your fondest theatre memory?

When I was in Music Circus, ages ago, I played Chip in Beauty and the Beast. It was so fun because all the professional actors were so nice to me. It changed performing for me because I got to see it as more than a hobby. I saw it as a career path that I could follow. I loved being on that stage. I had a little table I was wheeled around in. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

What is your favorite musical?

Sounds cliché, but Wicked. My more interesting answer is Dogfight, but Wicked is my favorite.

I fully expect to see your name on Broadway someday. What is your ultimate goal?

Honestly, being on Broadway. To be in the original cast of a new musical on Broadway, that is the big dream. To say that I created a character that would hopefully continue on is really exciting.

Photo credit: Lacey M. Carroll