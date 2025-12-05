HOLIDAY IN THE HILLS Returns To Sutter Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sutter Street Theatre will present Holiday in the Hills, the long-running seasonal production created by Mike Jimena and Connie Mockenhaupt and directed by Mockenhaupt.

The show, which takes place in the late 1800s on Sutter Street, depicts a community celebration inspired by historical figures who lived in or visited Folsom during that era.

The production features holiday music and storytelling rooted in local history. “Seeing a performance of Holiday in the Hills will put you and your family in the holiday spirit or we'll give your money back, guaranteed!” reads the theatre’s description of the event.

Performances will run December 6–23, 2025, with Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sunday shows at 4:30 p.m., and additional weekday performances. The production is rated G.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Reservations can be made online or by calling (916) 353-1001.