Review: 'TIS THE SEASON: HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS at B St. Theatre

The B St. Theatre continues to bring joy to thousands of children (and adults) this holiday season with its newest production of ‘Tis the Season. This year, the stories revolve around local traditions that many Sacramentans will recognize. Stephanie Altholz directs ‘Tis the Season: Hometown Holidays, Traditions of Sacramento and Northern California, a series of vignettes written by a talented mix of playwrights. Anthony D’Juan, Jerry Montoya, Sean Patrick Nill, and Tara Sissom-Pittaro have created a unique treat for our community that highlights how special this area is.

The first story features a Sacramento icon from the 1970s: Tillie the Talking Christmas Tree. Tillie (Meher Mistry) graced Sunrise Mall, inadvertently terrifying children like Carlo (Conrad Crump) and prompting his friend, Janice (Brittni Barger) to find Santa (Dave Pierini) to come to the rescue. In between stories, the quartet serve as a family from Alabama exploring Northern California, hopping from place to place to introduce the audience to all that we love about the holidays. From the Sacramento Ballet’s Nutcracker, travel to the east to Apple Hill and Lake Tahoe, then west again for Dungeness crab at Fisherman’s Wharf. Don’t forget to stop at Corti Brothers for your holiday staples before taking in the Fabulous Forties and Old Sacramento.

You’ll enjoy the journey as you tag along on this nostalgic road trip that culminates in an enchanting closing sketch of light and wonder. The cast makes sure the audience is involved, engaged, and immersed in the magic of the holidays and live theatre. Treat yourself and take the trip down memory lane. It’s worth every stop.

‘Tis the Season: Hometown Holidays plays at the B St. Theatre through December 20th. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom-Pittaro

