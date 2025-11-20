THE NUTCRACKER, A PANTO Comes to City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



City Theatre at Sacramento City College will produce The Nutcracker, A Panto by Christine Nicholson and Luther Hanson and directed by Luther Hanson. The production opens on Friday, November 21, and runs through Sunday, December 14. Performances are at 7:30 pm on November 21, 22, 28, 29, December 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, & 13, and at 2:00 pm on November 23, 30, December 7, & 14. Performances will be held in the Art Court Theatre, Room 160, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $10 for students, $15 for seniors, SARTA member, military, faculty and $20 for general admission. This production is recommended for all ages. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online.﻿

Join Dame Drosselmeier, Fritz, Panto Rocking Horse, Clara, and the Nutcracker as they prepare to fight the Mouse King and to save their holiday party. Singing, dancing, lots of bad jokes, and, as always, candy! Fun for the whole family!﻿

THE NUTCRACKER, A PANTO is directed by Luther Hanson. The artistic team includes Nicole Sivell (costume design), Wiley (scenic and sound design), Isaiah Leeper (lighting design), Jonathan Blum (music direction), Corey Winfield (vocal direction), Lisa Ross (choreography), Scott Bailey (properties design) and Kayla Carrero (stage manager).

The cast includes Josh Laquian, Mia Matista, Mark Silver, Joshua Dalton, Charley Blunt, Dennis Redpath, Sarah Palmero, Matt Nelsenador, Andrew DeCamp, Jacob DeHart, Marcus Wilson, Japeth Xiong, Myah Doty, CJ Renteria, Makedah Mills, Ryler Maier, Sinead Kennedy, Holly Nicola, and Riley J Burke.