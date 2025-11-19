Lauren Gunderson's I AND YOU to be Presented at Capital Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​Capital Stage presents a Special Limited Production and the Sacramento premiere of I AND YOU by Bay Area native, and nationally renowned playwright, Lauren Gunderson. Titled “The most produced playwright” by American Theatre Magazine several years running, Lauren Gunderson has become a household name for theatre fans. Often placing women at the center of her work, her writing both entertains and asks thought provoking questions of her audience. Capital Stage audiences may recall Gunderson's co-authorship of the very popular CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY series that has been produced for the past several years during the holidays.

I AND YOU tells the story of high school students Caroline and Anthony, who are suddenly forced together when Anthony shows up in Caroline's bedroom unexpectedly, apparently to work on an English project that, to Caroline's surprise, is due the next day.

I AND YOU will be directed by Imani Mitchell (PREDICTOR), and will feature McKenna Sennet (PLAYWRIGHTS' REVOLUTION) in her main stage debut, and the return of Braeden Harris* (GEORGIANA & KITTY). Performances run December 3 - 28, 2025 at Capital Stage in Midtown Sacramento.