THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented at Sanger Apache Theatre

Filled with iconic songs such as "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

By: Nov. 19, 2025
As part of its inspiring Voices of Courage season, Sanger High School Apache Theatre will present The Sound of Music, second weekend beginning November 20 at Sanger High School MPR.

This beloved musical follows Maria, the spirited governess who brings joy, music, and newfound strength to the von Trapp family as they navigate a world on the brink of change.

Filled with iconic songs such as "Do-Re-Mi," "My Favorite Things," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," the production celebrates resilience, hope, and the power of finding one's voice. Performances run November 20, 21, 22 at Sanger High School MPR.




