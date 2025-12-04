Sutter Street Theatre To Present THE OLDE TYME RADIO SHOW

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sutter Street Theatre will present “The Olde Tyme Radio Show” on December 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at 717 Sutter Street in Folsom, California.

Rated as family entertainment, the program will feature actors performing classic radio scripts from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s in costume, accompanied by a live Foley artist using traditional sound-effect methods. Tickets are $10 online at SutterStreetTheatre.com and $13 at the door.

This month’s script will be A Christmas Carol, as originally presented by Orson Welles and the Campbell Playhouse, first broadcast on December 23, 1938.

