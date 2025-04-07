Storytime Theatre Brings CINDERELLA To City Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Storytime Theatre at Sacramento City College is producing Cinderella. The production opens Saturday, April 12, and plays through Sunday, May 4.

THE PLAY

Cinderella

﻿Come join Cinderella and her mouse friends Buttons, Whack-a-Mole, and Chucky, as she navigates life with her Father, the Baron Poopy-Doopy, and her stepmother the Countess Poopy-Doopy, and the bad sisters, Karen and Pam. When the King decrees that his son, the Prince, must marry, they are all invited to the Ball. With the help of her Fairy Godmother, Cinderella goes to the ball and meets Prince Chad III, and her life is changed forever.

THE PRODUCTION

CINDERELLA is directed by Luther Hanson. The artistic team includes Oliver Chu (music director and pianist), Sara Villarreal (costume design), Isaiah Leeper (scenic and lighting design), Amani Henry (light board operator), and Zofia (choreography).

The cast includes Maddy Flint, Mallory Shields, Andy DeCamp, Franklin Cole, India Veylupek, Jacob DeHart, Isabella Castro, Zofia, and Myah Doty.

TICKETS

Performances are at 12:00 noon on April 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, and May 3 and 4. Performances will be held in the Little Theatre, Room 106, in the Performing Arts Center on the Sacramento City College campus at 3835 Freeport Boulevard in Sacramento.

Ticket prices are $5 for Everyone. This production is recommended for ages 5 and older. Tickets may be purchased online or in person thirty minutes before the performance begins. All details and tickets are available online at www.citytheatre.net.

ABOUT CITY THEATRE

City Theatre is the performing arts program at Sacramento City College, part of the Los Rios Community College District, in Sacramento, California. City Theatre's season consists of four Mainstage productions, two Storytime children's productions, and the elementary school touring troupe known as The Pennywhistle Players. Storytime Theatre returned in the Spring of 2023 and is continuing now. The Pennywhistle Players troupe is currently on hiatus. During the summer, City Theatre produces the annual Sacramento Shakespeare Festival. The company welcomes all students and members of the community to audition and participate in their award-winning productions.

