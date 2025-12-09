MSTW Reveals 2026 Summer Season

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Main Street Theatre Works has announced its 22nd Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. Kicking things off is PICKLEBALL, by Jeff Daniels, directed by Susan McCandless, followed by WONDER OF THE WORLD, by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by John Ewing.

PICKLEBALL

From the creative and wacky mind of actor and playwright Jeff Daniels, who also wrote the smash hit Escanaba in ‘da Moonlight, comes PICKLEBALL. Daniels was inspired to write the play after talking to, and mocking, his wife who became obsessed with the game during Covid. The play focuses on four below-average players who have an opportunity to compete in a local tournament, but first must learn to overcome their limitations and find greatness, in a game where there are no apologies and no excuses. It’s a satirical look at the fastest-growing sport in America, a game that has nothing to do with pickles. PICKLEBALL runs Friday and Saturday nights from June 19 – July 18, 2026.

WONDER OF THE WORLD

The second show of the season is WONDER OF THE WORLD, a joyously zany play by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. When Cass discovers a dirty little secret in her husband’s sweater drawer, she has no choice but to flee to the honeymoon capital of the world, Niagara Falls, to start a new life and check off everything on her very long bucket list. During her journey of self-discovery, she crosses paths with a pleasantly suicidal alcoholic, a lonely tour-boat captain, a pair of bumbling private eyes, and a moonlighting therapist, all pushing her closer to the water’s edge.

WONDER OF THE WORLD runs Friday and Saturday nights from August 7 - September 5, 2026.

Main Street Theatre Works is a regional theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering our 22nd Summer Season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, MSTW continues its dedication to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

The setting for the Amphitheatre is truly spectacular. Located on the Kennedy Gold Mine property, patrons walk past an old tailing wheel (used when the mine was in operation), across a bridge, into a grass-covered terraced bowl, surrounded by majestic oaks. There the stage is set for picnicking and professional-quality productions. You’re truly sitting on a gold mine, enjoying theatre under the stars.

Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, with gates opening at 6:30, show starting at 8:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to come early with picnic dinners, beverage of choice, chairs, and jackets/blankets. The Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre is located at 1127 N. Main Street in Jackson.

