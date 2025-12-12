Sutter Street Theatre To Present THE VELVETEEN RABBIT

🎭 NEW! Sacramento Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sacramento & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sutter Street Theatre will present THE VELVETEEN RABBIT, adapted by James Still from the story by Margery Williams and directed by Allen Schmeltz. The production will run from December 12 through December 28, 2025.

The play follows a young man reflecting on his childhood and his relationship with a toy rabbit that longs to become real. The story explores themes of memory, imagination, and emotional connection through a framing narrative that looks back on formative moments from youth.

Performances will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00 p.m., with additional weekday performances scheduled during the month. The production is rated G and is intended for family audiences.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

