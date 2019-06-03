SHREK THE MUSICAL to Shine at Wells Fargo Pavilion

Let your freak flag fly June 11-16 as Shrek the Musical runs at Wells Fargo Pavilion.

Based on the Oscar-winning Dreamworks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

For tickets and more information about this "big, bright beautiful world" of Shrek the Musical, tap here.





