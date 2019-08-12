B Street Theatre Presents STAND UP GUY

For years the B Street Theatre audiences have come to know Jack Gallagher. In his previous one man shows, Jack has covered all parts of his history and life except the one that he made his name on: his experiences as a professional stand-up comedian. In his new show, A Stand-Up Guy, Jack will dive deep into his past and present. After 40 years as a professional comedian, Jack has some stories to tell...

September 10, 2019 to October 20, 2019. Tuesdays at 6:30 pm, Wednesdays at 2:00 pm & 6:30 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 5:00 pm & 9:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm.

Friday September 13 at 8:00 pm. The Sofia, Mainstage Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue. TICKETS: $28-$47*, $9 Student Rush, $20* Preview tickets. (TICKETS SUBJECT TO CHANGE). TICKETS AND INFORMATION: (916) 443-5300,

www.bstreettheatre.org





