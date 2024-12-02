Bucks County Playhouse To Host Special ANASTASIA Scavenger Hunt

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hunt is on! Bring your friends and search for clues! Bucks County Playhouse (through Watson Adventures) is hosting a special Anastasia scavenger hunt on Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm.

Learn more about the history behind the Playhouse's new production of "Anastasia: The Musical" while discovering the hidden treasures of the town of New Hope. Guided by an app on your phone, you will uncover the mysteries, answer questions, and earn points for valuable prizes.

The Scavenger hunt is being held in celebration of Bucks County Playhouse’s production of “Anastasia: The Musical” which runs at the iconic New Hope theatre through January 5.

The hunt will launch from the Courtyard of Bucks County Playhouse. The teams have up to 90 minutes to complete the tasks at their own pace. Participants are encouraged to take photos and video of the hunt and share them on social media and with the Playhouse. All participants are expected to wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing as the hunt is held outdoors.

This hunt is a perfect holiday outing for friends and family. Players must be at least 13 years old to participate. Every team must have an adult over the age of 21. The Grand Prize Winner receives a prize package that includes dinner and show at Bucks County Playhouse! Other prizes to be awarded.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the “Ragtime,” this dazzling show transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

“Anastasia” features a book by 4-time Tony winner, Terrence McNally, and a lush score by the Tony Award®-winners Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics). The Playhouse production features choreography by Al Blackstone and direction by Eric Rosen.

The cast includes Lyda Jade Harlan (“Scouts” Off-Broadway and “Maggie” at Goodspeed) who makes her Bucks County Playhouse debut as Anya, Mason Reeves (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen,” and BCP’s “Guys and Dolls”) as Dmitry, Erik Lochtefeld (Broadway’s “King Kong”) as Vlad, Roe Hartrampf (Broadway’s “Diana” and BCP’s “Noises Off”) as Gleb, Kate Marilley (National Tour of “Beetlejuice”) as Countess Lily, and Christine Toy Johnson (Broadway’s “The Music Man” and National tours of “Come From Away”, “Flower Drum Song”) as Dowager Empress.

The ensemble includes Anna Bermudez (“Broadway Backwards”), Alex Caldwell (National Tour of “Dirty Dancing”), Tracy Dunbar (Pittsburgh Public’s ““Billy Strayhorn: Something to Live For”), Gina Gagliano (Surflight’s “Legally Blonde”), Chelsea Cree Groen (National Tour of “Hello, Dolly!”), Michael Allan Haggerty (National Tour of “Disney’s Frozen”), Maya Imani (Fulton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”), L'ogan J'ones (Broadway’s “SpongeBob SquarePants”), Aidan B. Jones, Laura Katherine Kaufman (National Tour of “Cats”), Colby Marie Lewis (National Tour of “Anastasia”), Devon McCleskey (National Tour of “Pretty Woman”), Michael Mottram (Royal Caribbean’s “Hairspray”) and Leeanna Rubin (National Tour of “Annie”).

The creative team includes Jack Magaw (Set Design), Ricky Lurie and Jess Gersz (Co-Costume Design), Wheeler Moon (Lighting Design), Sam Kusnetz (Sound Design), Michael Salvatore Commendatore (Projection Design), J. Jared Janas (Hair/Wig Design), and Evan Zavada (Music Direction). Merrick Williams is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by Paul Hardt, CSA.

Tickets for both the Scavenger Hunt and “Anastasia: The Musical” may be purchased now via the Bucks County Playhouse box office by calling (215) 862-2121, or online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org.

