Orlando Gay Chorus To Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Holiday Concert GAY BELLS RING – ARE YOU LISTENING?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Orlando Gay Chorus will present its 35th Anniversary Holiday Concert, Gay Bells Ring – Are You Listening?, December 13–15, 2025. The program will feature beloved holiday songs, selections from Frozen and Bob’s Burgers, music celebrating Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, and performances by OGC’s small ensembles. Performances will be held at The Plaza Live in Orlando and The Ritz Theater in Sanford.

About the Concert

The 35th Anniversary Holiday Concert will take audiences on a festive and humorous musical journey guided by the chorus’s spirited “bells”—two gay bells named Ding and Dong, and one “trans bell” who helps transition between songs in this playful, yet moving celebration. The program will feature holiday classics such as “Winter Wonderland” and inventive variations on “Jingle Bells,” alongside musical selections from screen favorites including Frozen and Bob’s Burgers.

The evening will also include songs honoring Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, as well as performances from OGC’s six small group ensembles, each sharing their unique take on seasonal favorites. A lighthearted parody of “YMCA” promises to leave audiences dancing to a new holiday anthem, “N-O-E-L.”

In keeping with its long-standing community partnership, OGC will again serve as the longest-standing independent organization collecting for the Toys for Tots drive, accepting new unwrapped toys and monetary donations at all performances.

Ticket Information

Performances of Gay Bells Ring – Are You Listening? will take place on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at The Plaza Live in Orlando, followed by a third performance on Monday, December 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at The Ritz Theater in Sanford. Tickets are available through the Orlando Gay Chorus website at www.orlandogaychorus.org.

About the Orlando Gay Chorus

Founded on Valentine’s Day in 1990, the Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation’s largest and longest-running mixed-voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Now in its 35th year, OGC continues to change hearts and minds through music while serving as a cultural and social force for inclusivity in Central Florida.

The chorus’s mission is to affirm diversity through the performing arts, creating impactful change in the community through equity, inclusion, and authenticity. OGC fosters artistic excellence while maintaining an atmosphere of integrity, honesty, and mutual respect. The organization offers educational and cultural enrichment through its accessible performances, uniting audiences across identities and generations.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.orlandogaychorus.org or www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.