Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Little Radicals Theatrics Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company 19%

Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 12%

Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End 9%

Ensemble - TONIGHT! A CELEBRATION OF THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - Orlando Shakes 6%

Laura Hodos - TRIBUTE TO ETHEL MERMAN - Winter Park Playhouse 6%

Tamisha Harris - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Orlando Shakes 5%

Kelly Morris Rowan - IT TAKES TWO - Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse 5%

Bruce Ryan Costella - SPOOKY & GAY CABARET - BC Theatricals 5%

Justin Scarlat - MISCAST CABARET - Good Vibes Theatre Company 5%

Jacob Eaddy - WE LOVE BROADWAY - Penguin Point Productions 3%

Patrece Bloomfield - JAZZY SKIES WITH BROADWAY SHOWERS - Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Russell Stephens - EVERYBODY SAY DON'T THE MUSIC AND LYRICS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Brett McMahon - MISS GULCH RETURNS! - Orlando Fringe 3%

Dean Napolitano - BART DRIVE BOYS - Shoestring Theater 2%

Michael Wanzie - THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando fringe 2%

Thomas Tritt - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 2%

Ebony Carlson - MICHAEL ANDREW'S 20TH CENTURY SWING & SOUL REVUE - Orlando Shakes 1%

Alanna Chuyan - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 1%

Sue O'Halloran - SUE O'HALLORAN, POT OF GOLD - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Lisa Hartley - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 1%

Alfie Silva - PALM OPRY - The Tangiers 0%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 8%

Sterling Lovett - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Carlos Rodriguez - DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 5%

Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Indigo Leigh - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 4%

James Tuuao - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 4%

Kim Ball - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 3%

Tori Lucas - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Katherine Almaguer Rivera - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

Iris Johnson - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 3%

Bryan Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 3%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens theatre 3%

Rhe’a Hughes and Bobby Hall - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

Allison Maxwell - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Amber Nadelkov - ELF - Athens Theatre 2%

Madison Smith - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Myles Thoroughgood - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Ashleigh Avallone - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Jake Karr - NOSFERATU THE VAMPIRE - The renaissance 2%

Bethany Hemmans - RENT - Theatre West End 2%

Bethany Hemmans - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

James Tuuao - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 13%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 10%

Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 10%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 6%

Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Wes Jenkins - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 4%

Zachary Cerino - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Indigo Leigh - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Hannah Parsons - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

Tiffani DuScheid - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 3%

Kimberly Murray Patel - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Daisy Josephine McCarthy - OLIVER - Theater at St.Lukes 3%

Mary Lee Stallings - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Evonne Nicole Hurst - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 2%

Jessica Faison - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Timothy Beltly - AIDA - The Henegar Center 2%

Jean Marie Bailey - GORGEOUS - The Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Annie Trombo - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Coleen Carlson - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Matthew Carl-Allen - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Coleen Carlson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Huaixiang Tan - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - RAGTIME - Athens Theatre 2%

Tamara Marke-Lares - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Mary Lee Stallings - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 40%

DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco 16%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company 16%

THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet 14%

DANCE THE KNIGHT AWAY - Theatre UCF 10%

EA: A MEETING OF EMOTIONS - Drapinski Dance Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage 8%

Roberta Emerson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 6%

Christopher Robinson - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Hillary Brook and Maddie Lane - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Mayme Paul - A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End 3%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 3%

Steve MacKinnon - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Mayme Paul - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theater 2%

Nick Bazo - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theater 2%

Jamaal K Solomon - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 2%

Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Joseph C. Walsh - PARADE - Garden Theatre 2%

Derek Carter - RENT - Theater west end 2%

Jamie DeHay - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Ayo Demps - MEMPHIS - Theatre West End 2%

Donald Rupe - LENNOX AVENUE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Lena Feliciano - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Thatre Co 2%

Michael Wainstein - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Dr. Phillips and UCF 2%

Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Dominic DelBroco - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 2%

Brandy Eleazar - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Kenny Howard - ASSASSINS - FTA at Cheyenne Saloon 2%

Ryan Simpson - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Angela Cotto - IN THE HEIGHTS - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 9%

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 8%

Felichia Chivaughn - THE MOUNTAIN TOP - The Garden Theatre 5%

Maddie Lane - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

Ke'Lee Dionne - LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 5%

Wade Hair - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Donald Rupe - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 4%

Joy Belding - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 4%

Gabriel Garcia - CLUE - Wildfire Players 4%

Bryan Jager - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 4%

Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 3%

Wade Hair - THE CRAVING - Breakthrough 3%

Edmarie Montes - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

Matthew MacDermid - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 3%

Mike Carr - RIJKSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 2%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Beth Marshall - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Mark Hartfield - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

Shonn McCloud - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Michael Knight - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - New gen theatricals 2%

Nathaniel Neimi - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Gabriel Garcia - BY THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Penguin Point Productions 2%

Jim Helsinger - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 8%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 6%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 5%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 4%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 4%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 3%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 2%

WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration Theatre Co 2%

RENT - Theater West End 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 2%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

HAIR - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

INDECENT - Theatre UCF 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Athens 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 8%

Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End 6%

Bradley Cronenwett - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 6%

Jazlyn Compto - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 6%

Waylon Lemasters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Kathy Wiebe - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 5%

Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 5%

Rob Siler - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 5%

Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 5%

Philip Lupo/Diego Ford/Kashime Joseph - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 5%

Wade Hair - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre Company 4%

Derek Critzer - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

George Jackson - PARADE - Garden Theatre 3%

Eric Cantrell - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 3%

Kevin Griffin - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURRY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 3%

Annmarie Duggan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Dylan Molitor - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

George Jackson - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Bryan Jager and Morgan Polodna - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

David Krupla - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Chad Conley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 2%

Bradley Cronenwett - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Phillip Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 9%

Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 8%

Safin Karim - PARADE - Garden Theatre 6%

Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical 6%

Grant Haase - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Aaron Penfield - Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 5%

Heather Langs - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 4%

Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Bert Rodriguez - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

Bert Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Tim Hanes - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 4%

Aaron Collins/First Coast Symphony Orchestra - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

John Mason and Josh O'Dell - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 3%

Bert Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

Gary Powell - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 3%

Brandon Martin - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theater Company 3%

Brandon Martin - MEMPHIS - Theater West End 2%

Jeanine McAdams - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Jason M. Bailey - THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Christopher Leavy - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Chris Burns - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 2%

Chris Endsley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Athens Theatre 2%

Jason Bailey - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

John Cavazos - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jessica Raspolich - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 1%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 9%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical 7%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 6%

MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 4%

ANASTASIA - The Stage 4%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

RENT - Theater West End 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater West End 3%

ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 3%

OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Les MiserABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theatre Company 2%

LENNOX AVE - The Renaissance Theater 2%

SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 2%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Athens Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

PARADE - Garden Theatre 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theater 1%

TICK TICK BOOM - The Abbey 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 13%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 12%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table 9%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 8%

'JUST LIKE I WANTED' - Breakthrough Theatre Company - Orlando Fringe Festival 7%

LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 7%

FROM HERE - The Ren 6%

MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 5%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM (ABRIDGED) - Orlando Fringe 5%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 4%

THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

WANZIE WITH A 'Z' PART 2: THE RAVE YEARS - Orlando Fringe 3%

STAR SHANTIES - Arthur Rowan 3%

TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

GORGEOUS - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theater Company 2%

THE MURRAY METHOD - Beth Marshall Presents/Orlando Fringe 2%

STAG NIGHT - Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

SWEET WATER TASTE - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical 13%

Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse 11%

Samantha O'Donnell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 4%

Ronnie Gross - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 4%

Emily Pearson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Stage 4%

Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics 3%

Kip LeBlanc - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage 3%

Da'Zarria Harris - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Giovanna Ciccone - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Caitie-Charlotte Warren - CHICAGO - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Kit Riffel - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Noah Baez - WEST SIDE STORY - Celebration theatre co 2%

Faith Boles - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 2%

Marlo Coffin - LITTLE WOMEN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

Forrest Stringfellow - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%

Dane Becker - JEKYLL & HYDE - Henegar 1%

Adonus Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

Cherry Gonzalez - PARADE - Garden Theater 1%

Radames Medina Melendez - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Alexander LaPlante - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Athens Theatre 1%

Olga Intriago - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 1%

Lyla Tsiokos - JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theater Company 1%

Iris Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens theater 1%

Bee Evans - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Athens Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 6%

Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 6%

Essex O’Brien - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

David Lowe - RED - Osceola Arts 4%

Walter Kmiec - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 4%

Olga Intriago - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 4%

Tanya Wheelock - RIKJSMUSEUM - Fourth Man Productions 3%

Sara Humbert - CLUE - Athens Theatre 3%

Timothy Williams - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 3%

Renata Eastlick - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Walter Kmiec - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakes 2%

Hannah McCinnley Lemasters - GOTHIC MANOR - New generation theatrics 2%

Jillian Gizzi - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

Gabriel Garcia - HYSTERIA - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

Robie Phillips - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Joel Swanson - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 2%

KP Powell - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Adam DelMedico - REASONS TO BE PRETTY - NewGen 2%

Kimberly Murray Patel - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 2%

Anne Herring - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Jade Jones - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre 2%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Ben Gaetanos - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 1%

Thom Mesrobian - BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 1%



Best Play

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 19%

CLUE - Athens Theatre 9%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 8%

APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater 6%

NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 6%

THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse 5%

THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 5%

LOCOMOTION - Orlando Rep 5%

THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe 4%

B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

RED - Osceola Arts 2%

JUST LIKE I WANTED - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

DON'T DRES FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - Ensemble Theatre Company 2%

INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Shoestring Theatre 2%

BE A PIRATE! - Orlando Fringe 2%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Breakthrough Theatre Company 1%

WHO’S HOLIDAY! - Orlando Artist Guild 1%

TRUE WEST - Lightning in a Bottle Theatre co 1%

SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 1%

ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 1%

HYSTERIA - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

CLOSER - New Generation Theatrical 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 12%

Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 6%

Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 6%

Tim Brown - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 6%

Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 6%

Robert F Wolin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 5%

Cliff Price - AIDA - The Henegar Center 4%

Cliff Price - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 4%

Cindy White - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 4%

Tramaine Berryhill - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 3%

Rachel Lupo - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 3%

CJ Sikorski - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse 3%

Joshua E. Gallagher - PARADE - Garden Theatre 3%

Rob Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Tremayne Berryhill - THE MOUNTIANTOP - Garden Theatre 3%

Andy Stetzinger - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Bobby Kohn - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 3%

Wade Hair - OUR TOWN - Breakthrough Theatre Company 2%

Jon Jimenez - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 2%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Jim Hunter - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Waylon Lemasters - JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 2%

Waylon Lemasters - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Michael Brewer - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 2%

Robert F. Wolin - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics 15%

Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 9%

Anthony Narciso - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 7%

Waylon Lemasters - WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 7%

Casey Deiter - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 7%

Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc. 6%

Britt Sandusky - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 6%

Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company 5%

Wade Hair - ELEPHANT'S GRAVEYARD - Breakthrough Theatre Company 5%

Anthony Narciso - ON YOUR FEET - Garden Theatre 5%

Travis Eaton - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 4%

Waylon Lemasters - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Osceola Arts 3%

Lamar Hickley - ROCK OF AGES - Athens Theatre 3%

Joshua Senya - ASSASSINS - Florida Theatrical Association 2%

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Britt Sandusky - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre 2%

Travis Eaton - MELINA - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Alexander Sovronsky - URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Adam Smith - SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM - The Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Anthony Narciso - PARADE - Garden Theater 2%

Anthony Narciso - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 2%

Nick Erickson - BROADBEND, ARKANSAS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Robert Dagit - ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES - Valencia Auditorium 1%

Alexander Sonrovsky - THE CAKE - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 1%

Nick Erikson - NO. 6 - The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics 8%

Samantha O’donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end 5%

ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 4%

Mary Mackin - MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Paul Pelletier - RENT - Good Vibes Theatre Company 3%

Aidan Wamsley - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 3%

Iris M. Johnson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theatre 3%

Addy Pollzzie - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre South Playhouse 2%

Christie Duffer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Central Florida Vocal Arts 2%

Ayo Demps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre 2%

Ayo Jeriah Demmps - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater 2%

Riley Wert - LES MISERABBA - Forced Perspective Productions 2%

Noah Baez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Theater west end 2%

Manny Lantigua - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Co. 2%

Clare Lopez - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre 2%

Faith Boles - TRAV'LIN: A 1930'S HARLEM MUSICAL ROMANCE - Winter Park Playhouse 2%

Adriana Aquino Andino - A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End 2%

Ryan Bassett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radicals theatrics 1%

Erica deJongh - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Ricky Cona - SWEENEY TODD - New Generation Theatrical 1%

Marlo Coffin - SEUSSICAL - Breakthrough Theatre 1%

Ralph Prentice Daniel - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's 1%

Amanda Edmands- Telebrico - JEKYLL & HYDE - The Henegar 1%

Yan Diaz - GORGEOUS - The Ren 1%

Jared-Austin Roys - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Theatre UCF 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 8%

Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre 6%

Desiree Montes - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 5%

Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 5%

Ayo Demps - THE LYONS - The Ensemble Company 5%

Brent Jordan - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP 4%

Billie Jane Aubertin - B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights Round Table 3%

Giuseppe Pipicella - INDECENT - Theatre UCF 3%

Brandon Roberts - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 3%

TJ Washburn - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 3%

Elle Grant - SKIN OF OUR TEETH - Wildfire Players 3%

Adam Biner - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes 3%

Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes 2%

E. Mani Cadet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes 2%

Elaina Walton - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes 2%

Jarrett Poore - THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Artist Guild 2%

Isabel Bernal - LA MEDEA - Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

Janine Papin - THE NORMAL HEART - The Ensemble Company 2%

Trevin Cooper - THE CAKE - The Studio theatre Tierra Del Sol 2%

Megan Borkes - GOTHIC MANOR - New Generation Theatrical 2%

Paul Vogt - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando Shakespeare 2%

Aspen Thompson - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Alexander Deavellar - ALL MY SONS - Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach 2%

Robert Napieralski - DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - Osceola Arts 2%

Nicolette Quintero - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Orlando shakes 2%

