Photos: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Titusville Playhouse

Performances are now underway for Titusville Playhouse's production of the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation musical, The Prince of Egypt. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Featuring music and lyrics by Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz — the creative genius behind Wicked— this powerful production brings to life an unforgettable story of faith, freedom, and destiny.

Against the sweeping grandeur of Ancient Egypt, two brothers raised together as royalty find their fates dramatically divided in a struggle that will change history forever.

Performances run through April 12.

The cast includes Terrance McQueen as Moses, Victor Fajer as Ramses, Aaliyah Amarante as Yocheved, Nakiiya Coleman as Tuya, Jackson Henson as Seti, Johnny Flannagan as Hotep, Stephanie Sanchez as Tzipporah, Makaylah Largent as Miriam, Ta’ryus Wilkinson as Aaron, Julyette Vargas as Nefertari, Kenney M. Green as Jethro, Viviana Barbaro as Keturah, Abby Mills as Young Aaron and Amelia Sanchez as Young Miriam/Leah.

The ensemble includes Dennis Pisarz, Aidan Jackson (AJ) Halsey, Isaiah Bussey, Emanuel Núñez, Cesar Montenegro, Ezequiel Rivera, Stanley Taylor, Edina Minyard, Breana Mejia, Raven Lawrence, Elina Sanchez, Sandii Rodriguez Nieves, Alyssa Rose, Rebecca Tilus, Abby Mills, Amelia Sanchez, Kinsley Gilreath and Sagan Parsons.

Directed by Executive & Artistic Director Steven J. Heron, the production showcases choreography by Kenney M. Green and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Cody Tellis Rutledge as Scenic & Video Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume & Wig Designer, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, Ethan Newman as Lighting Designer, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Isabella Garber as Prop Master & Scenic Charge, Joseph Coram as Master Electrician, Domanick Rose as Carpenter/Welder, Niko Stamos as Projection Programmer and Lou Walker as Costume/Wig Assistant.



Terrance McQueen as Moses

Terrance McQueen as Moses, Makaylah Largent as Miriam, Stephanie Sanchez as Tzipporah and cast

Victor Fajer as Ramses and Juliette Vargas as Nerfertari

Nakiiya Coleman as Tuya

Jackson Henson as Seti, Nakiiya Coleman as Tuya, Victor Fajer as Ramses, Terrance McQueen as Moses, Johnny Flanagan as Hotel and Julyette Vargas as Nerfertari

Terrance McQueen as Moses, Stephanie Sanchez as Tzipporah, Kenney M. Green as Jethro and cast

Cast

Jackson Henson as Seti, Nakiiya Coleman as Tuya, Victor Fajer as Ramses, Terrance McQueen as Moses, Johnny Flanagan as Hotel and Julyette Vargas as Nerfertari

Terrance McQueen as Moses and Victor Fajer as Ramses

Aaliyah Amarante as Yocheved and cast