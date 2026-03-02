May Pang to Exhibit John Lennon's Rare Photos at Free Event in Winter Garden, Florida

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music history and Central Florida history intersect in a remarkable way when May Pang presents "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" at The Grotto at Stoneybrook West, Friday, March 20 through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

The exhibition features rare, candid photographs of John Lennon taken during his 18-month "Lost Weekend" period (1973-1975) - including several extraordinary images captured during a Christmas 1974 visit to Walt Disney World with May Pang and Lennon's son, Julian.

Among the highlights is the only known photograph of John Lennon signing the official documents dissolving The Beatles - an event that took place at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort during that holiday stay. The image captures a surreal and historic moment: one of the world's most famous musicians quietly closing the chapter on the most influential band in rock history while vacationing at Disney World.

These deeply personal Disney photographs reveal Lennon relaxed and joyful - enjoying time with Julian, embracing the holidays, and momentarily removed from the pressures of global fame.

Few people knew Lennon as intimately as May Pang. During the Lost Weekend - one of Lennon's most creative post-Beatles periods - Pang documented him in an unguarded, comfortable environment. Her lens captured a side of Lennon rarely seen by the public.

During this time, Lennon released the albums Mind Games, Walls and Bridges (which featured his only solo #1 hit "Whatever Gets You Through the Night"), and Rock and Roll. He collaborated with Elton John, David Bowie, Harry Nilsson, Mick Jagger, and Ringo Starr. Pang can even be heard whispering Lennon's name on the song "#9 Dream," and Lennon wrote "Surprise, Surprise (Sweet Bird of Paradox)" about her.

Pang also encouraged Lennon to reconnect with family and friends, leading to a reunion with Paul McCartney and arranging for Julian Lennon's first extended visit with his father in nearly three years - including the memorable Disney World trip documented in the exhibition. One of Pang's photos of Julian later graced the cover of Julian's album Jude.

In addition to the Disney images, the exhibition includes photographs from Lennon's Santa Monica period with Harry Nilsson, Ringo Starr, and Keith Moon - including the last known photograph of Lennon and McCartney together.

May Pang will appear in person all three days, meeting guests and sharing stories behind these limited-edition photographs, all of which will be available for purchase. Admission is free.

Linnette Thomas, co-founder of The Grotto at Stoneybrook West, comments:

"The Grotto at Stoneybrook West, a new creative collective in Winter Garden, will be celebrating its grand opening in tandem with this special event. Hosting these historic John Lennon photographs - including those taken right here at Disney World - makes this an extraordinary opening celebration for our space and for the local arts community."

The exhibition coincides with the digital release of the feature documentary "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story", which chronicles Pang and Lennon's relationship and is available on major streaming platforms including Tubi and Amazon Prime.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" offers fans a rare opportunity to see John Lennon not as an icon onstage, but as a father, partner, and man during one of the most creatively fertile and personally transformative periods of his life - including a historic chapter written at Disney World.