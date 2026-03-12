Orlando Family Stage Will Bring Centennial Celebration Concert to the Stage

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From Broadway stages and hit television shows to beloved children's programming and film, artists connected to Orlando Family Stage across generations will reunite for a special Centennial Celebration Concert on April 2 at 7:30 PM at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in the acclaimed Steinmetz Hall.

Hosted by Ashley Eckstein, the voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the one-night homecoming celebration will feature artists whose careers span Broadway, television, film, music, and children's entertainment. Each shares a connection to Orlando Family Stage's long history of theatre for young audiences, appearing in productions and programs that trace back through decades of storytelling in Central Florida.

Presented as part of UCF Celebrates the Arts, the concert highlights the remarkable range of artists who have crossed Orlando Family Stage's stages while raising support for the theatre's mission of empowering young people to be brave and empathetic by creating quality theatrical experiences.

Tickets start at $35.40.

Appearing in person will be Michael James Scott, currently starring as the Genie in Aladdin on Broadway and seen on Scrubs; Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, the Emmy Award-winning Abby Cadabby from Sesame Street; Davis Gaines, the longest-tenured Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera; Paul Vogt, seen on Broadway in Chicago and Hairspray; Michael Andrew, internationally acclaimed interpreter of the Great American Songbook who regularly performs with symphony orchestras across the country; and Sofia Deler, Broadway's Stereophonic, and performer in the Netflix film The Prom.

Joining the celebration from across the country through special video appearances are Mandy Moore (This Is Us, Tangled), Delta Burke (Designing Women, Broadway's Thoroughly Modern Millie), Broadway legend Norm Lewis, Josh Segarra (Best Medicine, Arrow, Broadway's On Your Feet!), Amanda LaMotte (Hello, Dolly!, Matilda the Musical), Clayton Grimm who is best known as toddler sensation Blippi, and Jasmine Forsberg of Six and Here Lies Love.

The evening will also spotlight the next generation of artists with performances by the Orlando Family Stage Youth Academy Centennial Ensemble, along with a preview from the upcoming production of Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo: The 60-Minute Family Musical, opening in April.

“This is the kind of night you dream about when you dedicate your life to theatre for young audiences,” said Jeff Revels, Artistic Director of Orlando Family Stage. “After 20 years leading this company, seeing artists who once stood on our stages return after building extraordinary careers is incredibly meaningful. It's a joyful reunion, a celebration of our shared history, and a reminder of what's possible when young people are given the chance to create, perform, and imagine. It also reflects the quality and legacy that Orlando Family Stage has built over generations of artists.”

More than a concert, the Homecoming event celebrates the artists, educators, families, and supporters who have shaped Orlando Family Stage across generations while inviting the community to invest in the next generation of young storytellers.