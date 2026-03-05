ALMOST, MAINE Comes to Riverside Theatre This Month

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Riverside Theatre invites audiences to fall in love under the northern lights with Almost, Maine, the whimsical and heartfelt romantic comedy by John Cariani. This charming collection of interconnected love stories will take audiences to a small town that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States where on one magical winter night, the ordinary becomes extraordinary. Almost, Maine is part of the Bobbie Olsen Series on the Waxlax Stage. Sponsored by Bobbie Olsen and Riverside Theatre’s Patron Producers, Almost, Maine plays Riverside Theatre March 24 – April 12, 2026.

Set in the fictional town of Almost, Maine, the play unfolds through a series of short vignettes exploring love in all its forms — from budding romance and second chances to heartbreak and healing. As the northern lights shimmer overhead, the residents of Almost experience moments of connection, confusion, vulnerability, and hope. Hearts are broken and mended, relationships begin and end, and strangers become something more — all with warmth, humor, and a touch of magic.

Praised for its poetic simplicity and universal appeal, Almost, Maine has become one of the most-produced plays in the country. Cariani’s gentle humor and keen insight into human relationships create an evening of theatre that is both deeply relatable and delightfully unexpected. Audiences will see themselves in these characters and leave feeling uplifted.

With its blend of laughter and longing, Almost, Maine is perfect for couples, friends, and anyone who has ever taken a leap of faith in love.

Riverside Theatre’s production of Almost, Maine is directed by Allen D. Cornell and stars Rachael Scarr, Matt DaSilva, Lauren Weinberg and Derek Emerson Powell.

The creative team includes Emily Luongo (Scenic Designer), Anna Hillbery (Costume Designer), Aleigha Cheng (Wig Designer), Genny Wynn (Lighting Designer), Craig Beyrooti (Sound Designer), Audrey M. Brown (Production Stage Manager) and Sarah Nicholson (Assistant Stage Manager). Casting was conducted in New York City by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Almost, Maine runs March 24 – April 12, 2026 on the Waxlax Stage. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or visiting riversidetheatre.com.

Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm; with matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm.