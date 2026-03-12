RIDE THE CYCLONE Set for 2026 Season at Theatre South Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After two years the original Orlando production of RIDE THE CYCLONE will return to Theatre South Playhouse. Theatre South Playhouse, in partnership with Broadway Licensing, will be Orlando's longest running book musical as they present RIDE THE CYCLONE to Central Florida and beyond. Performances run April 17 - August 30.

In this hilarious and outlandish story, the lives of a group of teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller, The Amazing Karnak, invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. With book, music, and lyrics by Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond this dark comedy musical is a funny and moving look at what makes a life well-lived!

“Ride The Cyclone” has been thrilling and delighting audiences since its Central Florida premiere on February 29th, 2024. Audiences have been enthusiastically responding to the show and coming back over and over. After a seven month break RIDE THE CYCLONE will return to Theatre South Playhouse with twenty four (24) shows over select weekends between April and August!

Directed by Hillary Brook (Matilda, Urinetown, School of Rock, Spring Awakening, Spelling Bee, Be More Chill, Annie), choreography by Chris Payen (Annie, Spring Awakening, Spelling Bee, Stranger Sings), and musical direction by Alex LaPlante.

*Previous work with Theatre South Playhouse in parentheses