HAIRSPRAY Comes to Fort Lauderdale in April

Slow Burn Theatre Company will bring the ultimate feel-good musical to Fort Lauderdale this April with Hairspray, the eight-time Tony Award-winning smash hit, running Saturday, April 11 through Sunday, April 26 in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Part of MD Now Slow Burn Theatre Company's 2025/2026 season presented by United Community Bank, with additional support from Funding Arts Broward and the Broward Cultural Division, this production promises high-energy entertainment for all ages.

Set in 1962 Baltimore, Hairspray follows the unstoppable Tracy Turnblad, a vibrant teen with one goal: to dance on the city's hottest TV show, the “Corny Collins Show.” When she lands a spot, Tracy uses her newfound fame to challenge the status quo, shake up the social scene, and champion inclusion, all while keeping her iconic bouffant hairdo perfectly in place. Along the way, Tracy wins the heart of handsome Link Larkin and proves that standing up for what's right can be as thrilling as hitting the dance floor.

With a witty and heartfelt book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, Hairspray is based on John Waters' beloved New Line Cinema film. Slow Burn Theatre Company's Co-Founder Patrick Fitzwater directs, infusing the production with energy, humor, and a message that resonates far beyond the stage.

"Hairspray is a joyous celebration of courage, community, and unapologetic self-expression. Audiences won't just watch it, they'll feel it in their bones," says Patrick Fitzwater, Slow Burn Theatre Company Co-Founder and Director.

Starring Jennifer Massey* as Tracy Turnblad and Eric Swanson (also known as Miss Bouvèé) as Edna Turnblad, the cast also features Toddra Brunson* as Motormouth Maybelle, Gail Bennett* as Velma Von Tussle, Matthew Korinko* as Wilbur Turnblad, and Chris Stevens* as Corny Collins, alongside MaryAnn Traxler as Amber Von Tussle, Scott Silagy as Link Larkin, Logan Green as Seaweed Stubbs, and Saraï Gerard as Little Inez.

The ensemble includes Michael Materdomini, Colleen Pagano, Aaron Hagos, Izaiah Scott, Jawan Hayes, Jack Rodman, Aaron Atkinson, Eli Flynn, Paul Tuaty, Cat Pagano, Kristi Rose Mills, Daniella Coby, Abby Alder, Ashley Valent, Nayomi Braaf, Lillie Eliza Thomas, and Mikayla Queeley, who together bring the vibrant world of 1960s Baltimore and the energy of the Corny Collins Show to life.

Production also features associate direction and original choreography by Trent Soyster, music direction by Paul Tine, scenic design by Nikolas Serrano, and lighting design by Eric Norbury, with costume coordination by Rick Peña. Original Costume Design by William Ivy Long and Original Wig Design by Paul Huntley, with costumes and wigs rented from Dylan A. Blussick. Stage management is led by Production Stage Manager Wilhelm Peters, joined by Assistant Stage Manager Jolie Rubinchik, with technical direction by Tim Dickey.

An open caption performance will take place on Sunday, April 19 at 2:00 PM, where spoken dialogue scrolls across a digital screen as the action unfolds, ensuring accessibility for all audience members.